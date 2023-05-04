Citing data that shows college-aged students are the top group to seek abortion in New York makes perfect sense when one understands that young women leave home and have sexual experiences — without one partner or the other using contraception. More sensible still is Gov. Kathy Hochul offering medication abortion in pharmacies run by campus health centers on SUNY and CUNY campuses to ensure students have what they need to make the choice they believe is right for them.
The key word here is “choice.” Birth control and medication abortion are easier to access in New York after Hochul signed two bills into law Tuesday. In a ceremony at the state Capitol, she signed into law one bill that allows pharmacists themselves to prescribe over-the-counter birth control to patients, and a second that funds a program to provide medication abortion at SUNY and CUNY campus health centers. No strings are attached. It’s up to the students.
With schools sometimes located in remote areas or communities that don’t have clinics or other health care programs targeted at low-income people, it can be difficult for pregnant college students to access even medication abortion, which is the most common method used in the U.S. today. In an added dimension, it opens up access to students who may be out-of-state students and residents of states where abortion access has been significantly restricted.
A study complied by GoodRx found a majority of New York’s rural counties, Greene and Columbia counties included, has at least one health care desert, whether that’s lack of a trauma center or a shortage of pharmacies. Fifty-one percent of residents in Livingston County live further than 15 minutes from a pharmacy, according to the study. In Wyoming County, the study puts the number at 36%, while Genesee County is 29% and Orleans County is 20%.
For hundreds of thousands of young New Yorkers, the new legislation will make the difference between an unwanted pregnancy and an inalterable future. In our opinion, the two bills will extend the ability of a pharmacist to prescribe birth control and access to contraception will dramatically improve. However, these bills are just the first step in expanding reproductive rights and ensuring access to multiple forms of contraception. There’s more to do, but every journey begins with a first step.