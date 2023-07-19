This editorial was originally published in the Hudson Register-Star:
New York is set to have its Assembly district maps redrawn again, but although there are few changes planned for most communities, Republicans and Democrats took up their usual positions in their repetitive war of words.
The state Assembly last week overwhelmingly approved the new district maps, by a vote of 132 to 13, and the Independent Redistricting Commission, which is tasked with drawing all of New York’s legislative maps under a 2014 Constitutional amendment, was ordered by the state courts to redraw the Assembly district maps for the 2024 election last year.
As we’ve noted, Democrats and the GOP are back at it, and it’s not that the serve-and-volley is bad; it’s just a rehash. Republican former Congressman John J. Faso, who represented Greene and Columbia counties, is confident the Court of Appeals will uphold the decision in Harkenrider v. Hochul — that the fair lines established by the District Court will be maintained and will preserve the New York Constitution’s prohibition against mid-decade redistricting, and then added, ”Democrats want to rig the congressional district lines in their favor. New York State now has more competitive congressional districts than any state in the nation. The current districts are fair and that is why...Albany Democrats are seeking to change the rules of the game.” Meanwhile, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairwoman Suzan DelBene directly contradicted Faso, saying the New York Court reaffirmed the will of the voters and rebuked last year’s Republican power grab that was rubber stamped by a partisan judge and reaffirmed that the will of the voters should be respected when it comes to drawing fair maps.
Both Republicans and Democrats can mend the point-counterpoint of redistricting by noting the latest redrawing brings the people who value fair elections closer to the objective. All the back-and-forth is an example of democracy in action.