If there’s one thing we can be certain of, it’s that nobody likes municipal revaluations, especially if your assessment rises and takes your annual tax bill with it.
The issue arises periodically throughout the GLOW region and nobody likes paying more taxes.
Only one resident is a surprise to us, but as a taxpayer this individual has the right to grieve the assessment.
Our take on the subject is that periodic revaluations help ensure equity and fairness built on an ever-changing ebb and flow of the wealth of property owners. Revaluation doesn’t always mean higher taxes. A town’s levy — the amount of revenue the government has to raise by taxes — is driven by property values and the tax rate. However, different properties have different market values that change at different rates. This is why equalization rates don’t tell the whole story.
Large homes tend to increase in value faster than smaller homes. When this happens, the tax burden becomes unfair. That’s why a regular schedule of revaluations is essential to maintain an equitable balance. Moreover, avoiding regular revaluations tend to result in big increases for some and big decreases for others, throwing fairness out of whack.
Regular revaluations should alleviate concerns, not promote them. As distasteful as they seem, regular revaluations adjust the fairness and equity of the community.