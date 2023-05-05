The following editorial was written by the Gazette Editorial Board of The Daily Gazette, Schenectady:
If state taxpayers are going to benefit from the roll-out of new state-licensed cannabis retailers, state officials are going to have to eliminate the competition from pot dispensaries that are operating illegally throughout the state, particularly in New York City.
New York City officials say nearly 1,500 unlicensed dealers are selling cannabis out in the open from brick-and-mortar stores, depriving the state of revenue from legal operations.
Last year, the governor anticipated the state could expect to generate more than $1.25 billion in marijuana tax revenue over the next six years. Each dollar going to unlicensed sellers is a dollar that doesn’t go into state coffers.
But in order to do control the illegal activity effectively, the state first must eliminate the apparent confusion within its ranks over its own authority to conduct crackdowns on these businesses.
As part of the state budget negotiations recently finalized, the state included new rules to crack down on illegal pot operations. Lawmakers passed this bill this week as part of the state’s budget for fiscal year 2023-2024.
They include higher fines, the ability for the state to conduct searches and the ability to charge illegal marijuana shops with tax fraud.
Here’s the confusing part:
Despite officials’ claims that the state was essentially powerless to crack down on illegal pot operations, it seems to have had the authority all along under emergency regulations approved in November and renewed earlier this month through early August, the Times Union reported Sunday.
Quoting the regulations, the paper reported that the state Office of Cannabis Management is “empowered to seize any and all cannabis and cannabis products from unlicensed entities, as well as require such entity to cease all cannabis related activity.”
The cannabis office issued a statement Monday seemingly disputing that, saying it could not rely on the emergency regulations to crack down on unlicensed establishments.” And Gov. Kathy Hochul has claimed for weeks that the state can’t crack down on illegal pot operations.
Yet according to the Times Union, the cannabis office conducted at least 200 on-site enforcement actions and sent at least 250 cease-and-desist letters to illegal pot stores under these regulations.
Sooooo, does the state have the authority to crack down on these operations or not? If it does, why were so many illegal businesses allowed to open and operate? And if it doesn’t, how did officials conduct so many crackdowns?
The bottom line is if the regulatory and law enforcement authorities tasked with regulating this new industry don’t fully understand the rules, or are unaware they even exist and in what form, then how can the state expect to make use of the new legal cannabis industry for the benefit of taxpayers?
New stricter regulations are long overdue. In fact, they should have been passed at the same time the state began its licensing process for legal dispensaries, not many months after.
Let’s hope the new, permanent legislation goes into effect quickly and that the state can catch up on its enforcement efforts. Every day of delay means less revenue to help New York taxpayers.
