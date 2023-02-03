Hochul lays out a ‘Dream’ agenda

Photograph Courtesy of Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s Office. New York Governor Kathleen C. Hochul is shown delivering her state of the state address. On Wednesday, Hochul presented her fiscal year 2024 budget.

The following editorial was written by the Gazette Editorial Board of The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y.:

The forward of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 277-page, 14-chapter State of the State plan lays out her hope for improving life for all New Yorkers, what she calls, “the New York Dream.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1