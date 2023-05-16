It may not be the most exciting year for budget and school board votes at many GLOW region school districts.
Beyond a late-breaking controversy involving an Avon Board of Education candidate, area races are otherwise quiet.
Area districts are trying to hold the line on spending and taxes, while maintaining educational quality for their students.
Tax levies generally show modest increases – with several area districts maintaining the same tax levy as a year ago due to increases in state aid, while many board of education candidates are running unopposed. Many voters will also decide standard measures such as whether to approve school bus purchases or support capital district funds for future improvements.
And at Wyoming Central School, voters will help choose a new mascot, following a recent state decision banning Native American mascots and symbols.
“Hot-button” issues are few and far between for the most part. Still, school district voting remains vital for the area’s districts, students and the residents themselves.
The choices area voters make will — as always — affect the region, and even the state and the nation itself, for the next generation and beyond that.
This year, school board candidates are campaigning on platforms of giving back to the community and working to do the best for the students.
There are few major controversies, but we still urge all registered school district residents to get out a vote Tuesday.
–––
Voting times vary by district. Check with your local school for times and locations.