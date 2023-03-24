New York’s volunteer firefighters are saving taxpayers more than $4 billion annually, and the state firefighters association is hoping legislators will take steps to ensure volunteer departments can continue to operate and provide those savings. In 2020, there were 6,944 active career firefighters on duty compared to 81,231 volunteers. Yet, New York’s volunteer firefighter rosters have dwindled significantly since 2000, when there were 180,000 volunteers.
The demands on volunteer firefighters have grown rapidly since the COVID-19 pandemic began three years ago — as have the costs in time and money for training of recruits, who face hours of rigorous education in the art of extinguishing flames. Modern volunteer firefighters do much more than just put out structure fires. They deliver babies, wield complex tools to rescue people from cars, dig people out of their homes in heavy snow and rescue people on the roadside. They also frequently conduct water and hazmat rescues.
While the Firefighters Association of New York strongly supports volunteer squads, a report released last week by national economic and public policy analyst company Resolution Economics, states that replacing every volunteer department with an all-professional department would cost more than $8 billion in one-time acquisition costs — double what they save taxpayers — plus another $4.7 billion annually in salaries, benefits, debt servicing and operational costs. About 1,500 stations would need to be built or renovated to support an all-professional firefighting sector. Property taxes could rise by an average of 28.4% across New York.
Living in a mostly rural region, we stand with volunteer firefighters and their volunteer ambulance and emergency medical services. Operations for volunteer EMS providers have become increasingly difficult to finance and staff in recent years, and ongoing capacity issues with hospitals across New York, or the lack of hospitals, have made EMS calls even longer and more complicated. We can’t afford to lose volunteer firefighters when the price of all-professional squads is prohibitive. The situation can change if it can push community-minded men and women into volunteer companies. As the Resolution Economics report suggests, time may not be on our side.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.