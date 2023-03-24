Stand with the volunteer firefighters

Mark Gutman/Daily News File PhotoModern volunteer firefighters do much more than just put out structure fires. The demands on volunteer firefighters have grown rapidly since the COVID-19 pandemic began three years ago — as have the costs in time and money for training of recruits, who face hours of rigorous education in the art of extinguishing flames.

New York’s volunteer firefighters are saving taxpayers more than $4 billion annually, and the state firefighters association is hoping legislators will take steps to ensure volunteer departments can continue to operate and provide those savings. In 2020, there were 6,944 active career firefighters on duty compared to 81,231 volunteers. Yet, New York’s volunteer firefighter rosters have dwindled significantly since 2000, when there were 180,000 volunteers.

The demands on volunteer firefighters have grown rapidly since the COVID-19 pandemic began three years ago — as have the costs in time and money for training of recruits, who face hours of rigorous education in the art of extinguishing flames. Modern volunteer firefighters do much more than just put out structure fires. They deliver babies, wield complex tools to rescue people from cars, dig people out of their homes in heavy snow and rescue people on the roadside. They also frequently conduct water and hazmat rescues.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1