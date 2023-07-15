For too many years, Congress has dithered on revising its immigration policies.
Various proposals have been considered to enact meaningful immigration reform. But this is a polarizing issue, and political opportunists have stalled progress by stoking fear. While this has exacerbated the problems caused by our porous Southwest border, it’s enabled these people to get re-elected — demonstrating that they prefer short-term partisan goals to long-lasting solutions.
It’s unfortunate that there’s no end in sight to this gridlock. Sadly, this issue is no closer to being resolved then it was several decades ago when it first arose.
So given all the division expressed over immigration, it was good to see some unity regarding a particular point. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration on whether states may force the executive branch’s hand when it comes to border policy enforcement.
“The Supreme Court on [June 23] upheld a key part of President Joe Biden’s plan for targeted immigration enforcement, ruling the administration may focus its efforts on arresting and deporting those who pose a current danger. In [an] 8-1 decision, the justices said Texas and Louisiana lacked standing to sue in order to require a more aggressive federal policy of arrests. Writing for the court, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh invoked the conservative principle that judges should not make government policy through politically driven lawsuits. Moreover, enforcing the immigration laws has been understood to be the job of the executive branch, not the courts, he said,” according to a Los Angeles Times story published June 23 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The decision tossed out a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton before a conservative judge in Corpus Christi, Texas. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee, issued a nationwide order declaring the Biden administration’s immigration policy was illegal and could not be used. The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals refused to lift the order in July of last year, and the Supreme Court did the same by turning down an emergency appeal filed by Biden’s lawyers. But after hearing arguments in the case, all but Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. voted to toss out the lawsuit and allow the administration to proceed as planned.”
In the majority opinion, Kavanaugh articulated why the lawsuit needed to be dismissed. He followed the rationale promoted with regularity by conservatives that legislation should not be made from the bench.
The lawsuit’s rationale amounted to this: When states wanted the federal government to take specific actions, they could ask courts to issue such orders. This puts state authorities in charge of implementing executive branch powers.
There’s no doubt that the Biden administration could work more cooperatively with states on additional arrests of people entering the country illegally. This has strained the resources of border states for years, and being more aggressive in this instance could help deter some of the crossings.
Deciding how the executive branch should carry out its work, however, is not the job of state officials. Congress certainly needs to step up and do its part to revise our immigration laws to provide federal agencies more resources to get the situation under control. But the Supreme Court reminded Texas of the value of limited government: Public officials often make poor judgments when they overstep their authority.