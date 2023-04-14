This editorial was published in the Tampa Bay Times

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ideological assaults on drag queens, personal pronouns and the Walt Disney Company have restored Florida to its familiar position of national punchline. And his recent backing of a permitless concealed carry law and a six-week abortion ban, in spite of polls showing a majority of Floridians want neither, shows exactly what he thinks of most Floridians.

Tribune Wire