Despite bipartisan support, legislation to assist newsrooms in carrying out their vital work of helping to preserve democracy has failed to advance in both Albany and Washington, D.C.
During the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020, members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-21st District, Willsboro, was one of the co-sponsors from the New York congressional delegation.
If enacted into law, the measure would have allowed tax credits for subscribing to newspapers. It also would provide tax credits for advertising in designated news media outlets. In addition, newsrooms could deduct specified amounts of their payroll expenses for employing journalists.
Unfortunately, the bill failed to move out of committee in the House. And it wasn’t introduced that session (the 116th Congress) in the U.S. Senate.
The legislation was again introduced into the House during the 117th Congress in 2021. It also found its way into the Senate that year; U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-New York, was a co-sponsor.
However, these bills went nowhere as well.
State legislators proposed their own version of the measure in Albany earlier this year in both the Assembly and Senate — but once again, these bills were never brought up for vote by the full membership in either chamber.
U.S. Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, R-24th District, Canandaigua, has now proposed a similar bill titled the Community News and Small Business Support Act. She was a co-sponsor of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act in the House in 2021, and she hopes to have more success with her version of this legislation. Tenney partnered with U.S. Rep. Suzan K. DelBene, D-Washington, to reintroduce the idea of assisting newsrooms to her fellow House members.
“As the former owner and publisher of the Mid-York Weekly, a local weekly newspaper, I understand how essential it is to support local news organizations and provide our communities with locally sourced news,” Tenney said in a news release issued July 21 by her office. “The Community News and Small Business Support Act ensures that local news organizations can continue to deliver vital news stories that matter most to our communities while allowing for our small businesses to grow and our communities to stay informed. I am thrilled to introduce this bill alongside Congresswoman DelBene and will continue to advocate for local news organizations and small businesses.”
In addition to the horrible effects it’s had on people’s health, the coronavirus hit businesses very hard. Newsrooms were no exception, and other conditions have led to more financial strains on media outlets.
Tenney’s bill, if passed, would allow small businesses with fewer than 50 employees to receive a tax credit when advertising with local news organizations, including newspapers, digital news sites, and local radio or television stations. The bill would also provide a tax credit to hometown news organizations to allow for the hiring and employment of local reporters. The draft of the bill indicated that news media publishers that employ fewer than 750 would be eligible for tax credits; the number would likely exclude national news outlets.
This would be a welcome boost to media organizations struggling to present the news people need to make informed decisions about public policy issues.
Tenney’s new version of this bill does not include the tax credit for people who subscribe to local newspapers, which is a shame. This provision offers yet another great incentive for individuals to support the publications in their regions.
We commend Tenney for bringing this matter back to the House; Stefanik should join her in the effort. Schumer should introduce the bill in the Senate and persuade U.S. Sen. Kirsten M. Gillibrand, D-New York, to co-sponsor it as well.
Access to reliable information on what our governmental entities on all levels are doing is essential for the democratic process to thrive. Such access depends upon newsrooms surviving and deploying sufficient resources to do their jobs. Tenney’s bill is a good start to achieving this goal.