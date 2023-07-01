This has been a challenging year for the United States. Inflation, the housing crisis and the opioid epidemic have tested our resolve and strength.
Buffeted by these trends, we have also experienced disturbing developments at the state and national levels, as shown by the migrant crisis (which has hit close to home), child poverty, gun violence and the aftereffects of remote learning on what is now known as the COVID Generation.
On Tuesday, however, we will set our problems aside and celebrate our ideals and accept the challenges we will face to protect them.
We in the GLOW Region are but a small part of a stressed and divison-prone nation, but the Fourth of July is not about our divisions and weaknesses. It is about our desire to heal those divisions and transform our weaknesses into strengths.
The Founding Fathers could not have predicted what has shaped the modern world, but they taught us to aspire to reach our goals of discovery and inclusivity. We are not the same nation now as we were then, but the principles we stood for almost 250 years ago are still the same.
Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin once made a terrible designation of Black slaves as three-fifths human, but they followed that unspeakable moment by drafting a Constitution they may or may not have known would correct that heinous error.
“It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Those words are from President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. It is the spirit behind those words that we celebrate Tuesday.