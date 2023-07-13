In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic broke the story of primary and secondary education in half and its impact continues to be felt three years later
The National Report Card shows that the average 13-year-old’s understanding of math dropped to levels not seen in the last 30 years. Struggling readers scored the lowest since 1971, when the test was first administered.
We share this because it is a short, but direct, line from the remote learning era to the tremors still felt as educators struggle to make up for lost time with students in and out of classrooms, trying to salvage what could become a rootless generation lost to the pandemic. One disturbing statistic is that fewer students now say they read for pleasure. According to the Report Card, nearly a third of respondents said they “never or hardly ever” read for fun, compared to 22% who chose that response in 2012.
Older generations were taught that reading for pleasure fires the imagination and transports you to worlds you would never otherwise encounter. Losing this capacity for discovery would land a haymaker on education.
We know New York state was hit hard by the pandemic and now it is time to address learning loss and educational gaps if New York is going to recover. Arguments about whether the on-again, off-again closings and remote learning periods helped to combat spread of the coronavirus are beside the point now. The test results and surveys in the National Report Card clearly indicate that students have not learned at the level necessary to function at their best. The loss of extracurricular interests, transition to the immediacy of the internet and social media, and the rise of mental health struggles among today’s youth has fostered a change in our education culture.
Having said that, the question becomes what can schools do to salvage this lost generation of students? If our schools can’t find the answers, we will be in serious trouble as this generation ages into adulthood without the tools they need to function in a modern society. We will see first-hand the kids are not all right.