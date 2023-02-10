Evidence continues to show how the state’s plans for pursuing renewable energy aren’t as sound as proponents claim.

The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act passed in 2019 to address problems caused by climate change. This law mandates that the state obtain at least 70% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. In addition, New York must achieve zero-emission energy by 2040 and lower its greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050 from 1990 levels.

