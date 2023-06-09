Now more than ever, speedy, reliable cell phone service is needed in New York state, not just to make personal and business communication more efficient, but also to save lives in emergency situations.
The fatal shooting of 21-year-old Kaylin Gillis in April has put a national spotlight on issues with cell signals. Six weeks ago, the Lake Champlain-Lake George regional planning commission applied for a grant to update maps of cell phone coverage in Warren and Washington counties. The commission’s goal is to determine where new towers would be most efficient. Gillis’ father said she might have lived if friends could have called for help from the scene of the shooting.
It’s not inconceivable that tragedies could also occur in the GLOW region, where cellular service can still be spotty or nonexistent in some areas, such as portions of Letchworth State Park.
Although she did not specifically mention Gillis’ case, state Sen. Michelle Hinchey is introducing a bill that would help ensure all New Yorkers have reliable cell phone service. The aim of the Cellular Mapping Act of 2023 is to study cell phone service throughout New York state and create a comprehensive map that would illustrate the quality of cell phone service in all 62 counties.
Criteria used to determine the reliability of cell service would include call completion rates, speed tests, the number of cell service providers in a given area and monthly costs. In addition, the New York State Public Service Commission would hold four regional stakeholder meetings that would allow state residents to challenge the Commission’s findings on completion rates and speed tests.
In 2022, former Democratic Greene County Legislator Larry Gardner of Hunter, incumbent Democratic Greene County Legislator Daryl Legg of Hunter and Hunter Town Supervisor Sean Mahoney rallied to bring a second cell tower for emergency services to the town. It would be a moving and fitting tribute in 2023 to a young woman with her entire life ahead of her if Hinchey’s bill was enacted as “Kaylin’s Law.”