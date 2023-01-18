President Joseph R. Biden Jr. offered a weak assurance last week that classified documents found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, remained safe from prying eyes.

“I’m going to get the chance to speak on all of this — God willing, it’ll be soon. But I said earlier this week — and by the way, my Corvette is in a locked garage. It’s not like it’s sitting out in the street,” he said Thursday, responding to a question from Fox News reporter Peter J. Doocy. “But as I said earlier this week, people know I take classified documents and classified material seriously.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1