President Joseph R. Biden Jr. offered a weak assurance last week that classified documents found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, remained safe from prying eyes.
“I’m going to get the chance to speak on all of this — God willing, it’ll be soon. But I said earlier this week — and by the way, my Corvette is in a locked garage. It’s not like it’s sitting out in the street,” he said Thursday, responding to a question from Fox News reporter Peter J. Doocy. “But as I said earlier this week, people know I take classified documents and classified material seriously.”
But does he take this issue seriously?
This was the second set of documents discovered in a private space used by Biden. They were not in a secure location tracked by the National Archives and Records Administration as they should have been. And on Saturday, the White House revealed that a third batch of documents was found at Biden’s home.
Biden’s comment wasn’t comforting. He had no business placing the documents there, even if the garage was locked. Any burglar will tell you that items stored in locked home spaces aren’t as safe as bars of gold held in Fort Knox.
There are other troubling questions about this turn of events. These documents date to when Barack H. Obama served as president and Biden as vice president.
The first set of documents was found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania. That’s questionable enough as it is.
But it gets worse. Biden’s lawyers found the documents in this office on Nov. 2, six days before the midterm elections. NARA informed the U.S. Department of Justice about the documents on Nov. 4, and the FBI began an investigation to determine if any laws were broken on Nov. 9.
However, this discovery wasn’t made public until last week. Why did it take so long for this news to circulate?
On Dec. 20, Biden’s lawyers found the additional documents at the president’s Delaware home. Then last week, more documents there turned up.
“The situation is eerily reminiscent of former President Donald Trump’s possession of classified documents first discovered at his Florida home in June. Biden condemned Trump’s actions and supported the special counsel investigation into the former president’s handling of the documents, which began just two weeks before the first batch of Biden’s classified documents were discovered,” according to a story published Saturday by Time magazine. “The timing of the discoveries also raises questions about why the investigations — which began one day after the midterm elections that the Democratic Party was favored to lose — were kept quiet for so long. It wasn’t until last week when news investigations revealed the discoveries that the White House publicly acknowledged the case.”
On Thursday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland appointed former U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur as special counsel. It’s not certain what Hur will conclude about this matter or recommend that Biden be subjected to criminal charges.
However, it’s distressing that Biden finds himself in such a situation. We confront one of two bad options:
No. 1: As vice president, Biden and his staff members were so careless about classified documents that they mistakenly mixed them with personal records and brought them to unsecure locations. No. 2: Biden and his staffers intended to remove classified documents from his White House office when his term as vice president ended and got caught red-handed with them.
This reflects poorly on Biden and further erodes people’s trust in the competency of our federal government. To suggest it will be a rather bumpy ride for the administration until the 2024 election would be an understatement.
