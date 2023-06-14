We’ve ventured yet again into unknown territory when it comes to enforcing the law against a former president.
Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Donald J. Trump on 37 counts pertaining to the hundreds of government documents retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida last year. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted of the charges.
Earlier this year, he became the first individual to have served as president indicted with a crime. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. will prosecute Trump on 34 counts based on accusations that he directed his attorney, Michael D. Cohen, to pay hush money to Stormy Daniels in 2016 due to an affair they reportedly had before he became president.
And now Trump has set another unfortunate precedent. No other current or former president has ever faced federal criminal charges. Many legal analysts have said this case looks troublesome for Trump, and we agree.
The FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in August and seized the government documents that Trump had in his possession after his presidency ended. Many of the records contained highly sensitive information — some even designated as top secret.
Trump had no right to store these documents in his home. They belong to the U.S. government, not to him.
And being the impetuous individual that he is, Trump made some ridiculous claims about the documents. He said he had a standing order while serving as president that any document he took to Mar-a-Lago was automatically declassified. He also said he could declassify records merely by thinking about doing so.
Neither statement stood up to honest scrutiny.
White House staff members said they had no knowledge of any such standing order concerning documents he took to Mar-a-Lago. And presidents cannot declassify records merely by thinking of them.
What Trump described does not conform to the formal process of declassifying sensitive information. If Trump had undertaken the official process, there would be records of him doing so. He has produced nothing attesting to this.
Many of Trump’s supporters have denounced the indictments as a partisan tactic to neutralize one of President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s political rivals. Both Trump and Biden announced they’ll seek the presidency in the 2024 race, raising questions about the Biden administration’s motives for pursuing charges against Trump.
Expressing concerns about this is valid. But running for public office is not a “Get Out of Jail Free” card.
It’s good to debate the chilling effect that indicting a political rival may have on the democratic process. However, we are bound by the rule of law. These apply to everyone including presidents, former presidents and presidential candidates.
That Trump possessed these records is beyond question. They were not planted at Mar-a-Lago by sources close to Biden.
In addition, Trump repeatedly told federal officials — falsely — that he had previously turned everything they said they wanted over to them. His ongoing non-compliance is what led to the search warrant being executed.
And so far, we’ve seen no evidence that Trump obtained the authorization to take documents from the White House when his term concluded or keep them at his home. There are also problems with how he stored the documents.
The U.S. Department of Justice released photographs of records seized at Mar-a-Lago when the FBI executed its search warrant last year. They show boxes of documents stacked in unsecure areas — even a bathroom.
Trump deserves the presumption of innocence by the court named to hear his case. We need to let the judicial process play itself out in an impartial manner.
And ultimately, we have to accept that we’ve finally become a society willing to prosecute and incarcerate a former president. We take no pleasure in seeing these sorry events occur. But our foundation of justice demands that the legal process proceed, no matter the political consequences.