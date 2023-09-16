The coarseness that is consuming our public dialogue is both ugly and shameful.
How could we as one of the most free, prosperous and diverse societies in the world have become so acrimonious with each other? Is our anger serving any constructive purpose? Where is all this hatred leading us?
Much has been made of the divisions pulling our nation apart — and for good reason. It’s apparent at all levels of government..
We’re on a path with an uncertain destination. Who knows what we’ll look like in five, 10 or 20 years from now?
Representatives of 13 presidential foundations and centers sent out a joint statement last week calling for a focus on civility and common ground. The statement was signed by the Carter Center, Clinton Foundation, George & Barbara Bush Foundation, George W. Bush Presidential Center, Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation, Hoover Presidential Foundation, John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, LBJ Foundation, Richard Nixon Foundation, Obama Foundation, Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, Roosevelt Institute and Truman Library Institute. It reads as follows:
“The unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, as stated in the Declaration of Independence, are principles that bind us together as Americans. They have enabled the United States to strive toward a more perfect union, even when we have not always lived up to those ideals. As a diverse nation of people with different backgrounds and beliefs, democracy holds us together. We are a country rooted in the rule of law, where the protection of the rights of all people is paramount. At the same time, we live among our fellow citizens, underscoring the importance of compassion, tolerance, pluralism and respect for others. We, the undersigned, represent a wide range of views across a breadth of issues. We recognize that these views can exist peaceably side by side when rooted in the principles of democracy. Debate and disagreement are central features in a healthy democracy. Civility and respect in political discourse, whether in an election year or otherwise, are essential.
“Americans have a strong interest in supporting democratic movements and respect for human rights around the world because free societies elsewhere contribute to our own security and prosperity here at home. But that interest is undermined when others see our own house in disarray. The world will not wait for us to address our problems, so we must both continue to strive toward a more perfect union and help those abroad looking for U.S. leadership. Each of us has a role to play and responsibilities to uphold. Our elected officials must lead by example and govern effectively in ways that deliver for the American people. This, in turn, will help to restore trust in public service. The rest of us must engage in civil dialogue; respect democratic institutions and rights; uphold safe, secure and accessible elections; and contribute to local, state or national improvement. By signing this statement, we reaffirm our commitment to the principles of democracy undergirding this great nation, protecting our freedom, and respecting our fellow citizens. When united by these convictions, America is stronger as a country and an inspiration for others.”
The idea for this joint statement began with the George W. Bush Presidential Center. For organizations representing nearly every former president of the past century to cooperate on such a project is inspiring.
But it’s also revealing. These groups recognize the peril our country faces if we don’t find a better way to address our differences. They did the right thing by collaborating with each other to express their concerns.
There is much wisdom contained in this statement, and we hope everyone reflects deeply on its meaning. The United States has long been admired for its leadership in the world, but this doesn’t appear to be our No. 1 strength now.
Taking this statement seriously requires some self-reflection. Rather than merely pointing fingers at others, we all need to consider how we personally are contributed to such a toxic environment.
We owe it to our global allies to rise above the animosity that has gripped us. More importantly, we owe it to future generations of Americans to leave them a nation of which we can all be proud and whose actions mirror the best that humanity has to offer.