Twenty-two years ago, we awakened on a bright, cloudless day, turned on our televisions and witnessed a spectacle beyond our comprehension.
On Sept. 11, 2001, death and horror rained down on the nation as two passenger planes hijacked by the terrorist cadre al Qaeda crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan — and that was just the opening act of a shocking day.
Less than an hour later, we received word that another plane crashed into the Pentagon and, minutes after that, in a Pennsylvania field. This plane was destined to strike the Capitol Building in Washington, but didn’t, thanks to the indescribable courage of the passengers who sacrificed their lives to save many others.
Over the years since the tragedy of 9/11, we have reported stories of victims and survivors. Among the heroes who sacrificed their lives Jeremy Logan Glick, 31, whose actions and patriotism were, and are, inspiring.
According to his biography published by the National Park Service, Glick, one of 40 passengers on Flight 93 that crashed in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pa., relished every moment he had at home with his wife and their three-month-old baby. One of six siblings raised in Oradell, New Jersey, he graduated from the University of Rochester and married his high school sweetheart.
When confronted with the hijack situation on Flight 93, Glick phoned his wife. She recalls him calmly describing the terrorists and their threats. Glick, a former national collegiate judo champion and black belt, told his wife that plans were being made by the passengers and crew to rush the terrorists. As their call ended, Glick told his wife he loved her and needed her to be happy.
On Sept. 11, 2001, 33 passengers and seven crew members — ordinary citizens — made an extraordinary choice 22 years ago on Flight 93. They might have saved the Capitol or the White House. They fought for our freedom. This is why we say Never Forget. We won’t.