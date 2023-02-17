Wrong priorities

Dreamstime/Tribune News Service

The state’s Cannabis Control Board awarded the first 36 conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses in November — 28 of them to individuals and eight to nonprofit organizations — from a pool of about 900 applicants. All individuals and groups vying for one of the licenses had to demonstrate a link to someone caught up in the criminal justice system. They will have access to $200 million in support from the Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund.

“As part of the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, individuals who are awarded CAURD licenses will receive support from the Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund. Up to 175 licenses will be granted in total: as many as 150 to individual applicants and up to 25 to nonprofit applicants. Going forward, licenses applications will be sent to the board for its consideration on a rolling basis,” according to a news release issued in November by the Cannabis Control Board. “To be eligible, applicants were required to either have had a cannabis conviction themselves or be the family member of someone who has and have owned a profitable business. Nonprofits were eligible if they had a history of serving current or formerly incarcerated individuals, including creating vocational opportunities for them; have at least one justice-involved board member; at least five full time employees; and have operated a social enterprise that had net assets or profit for at least two years. Over the last 30 years, black New Yorkers were 15 times more likely to be arrested for cannabis than white New Yorkers. For Latinos, it was eight times more likely. Accordingly, the majority of the license awardees announced today are people of color.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1