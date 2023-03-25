(I recently read that it costs more than $50,000 to have a dog cloned. Reminded me of what I wrote in 2005, after the first successful cloning.)
I’ve never met a dog I didn’t like.
Even Timba, the Doberman who once took a chunk from my hand and had a penchant for biting the faces of patrons when they wouldn’t leave the bar at closing time.
Drunks would still be two-deep at the bar despite numerous pleas and threats by myself and TJ, whose dad owned the bar.
We were young and didn’t get the respect we deserved from the bar rats.
“Fine. Bring in Timba,” we’d say.
Some in the know would leave immediately. Others would just laugh and ask for another round.
Then Timba would come in and scatter everyone out the door, taking nips out of anyone who didn’t move quickly enough.
I liked Timba, even after he bit my hand one day while I set a water dish in front of his face.
He was just in an ornery mood and I could understand. Some days I would like to take a chunk out of someone. Just because.
And I can remember something about every dog I’ve ever owned, even dogs my family had when I was a child.
There was Princess, the German short-hair, and Cocoa, a chocolate Lab. They would wrangle over who would get to lie in the sun on a table that sat in front of window.
Shannon was a gorgeous Irish setter who for the life of me I couldn’t get to put up a bird but had fun trying. Held her in my arms as she died after getting hit. Hated that.
Poker was a big, dumb-looking blue-tick coon hound with the biggest, dumbest looking head you ever saw on a hound.
Poker never treed a coon but as many days as he possibly could he would take off into the fields or hedgerows and return with a woodchuck, possum or, grrrr, a skunk.
Not dead ones. No, Poker would play with his prey, like a cat, and leave it on the porch until we came out of the house to see what he had accomplished. Then he’d stand up, wag his tail and smile. Then I’d have to finish off the animal.
Bruno was one of my favorite dogs. He was part St. Bernard and Newfoundland and was supposed to grow three stories high.
So we thought. Bruno never grew. And he lost all his hair except that on his face and paws and tail.
Turns out Bruno was a dwarf. Really. Funniest looking dog I ever owned. Funnest, too. We’d wrestle (he was named after Bruno Sammartino, my favorite pro wrestler) and he’d bite the heck out of my arms, leaving me with cuts and bruises that I swear I can still see to this day.
I’ve had and knew many more dogs over the years, all that gave me good memories, except when the dogs died or disappeared, which they all do eventually.
Anyway, I wish I could have those dogs back, every one of them.
Those dogs. Not a clone.
Snuppy was revealed to the world this week. The first cloned dog, a wild-eyed Afghan hound born April 24.
Snuppy is short for Seoul National University puppy, after the college where scientists created 1,095 embryos from ear-skin cells of a 3-year-old male hound.
Snuppy was the only one that worked, which is terrifying enough.
I don’t want a Snuppy.
And I certainly don’t want any of my dogs back in cloned form.
No matter what these scientists say, a clone is not the same as the original. It may look like a duck and walk like a duck and sound like a duck, but it’s no duck.
It’s all too reminiscent of “Pet Sematary,” the Stephen King novel about pets, and a child, being brought back to life through supernatural means. The pets and child come back, the families are thrilled but eventually are eaten by the blood-thirsty zombie things.
A thing. That’s what Snuppy is. A thing.
A thing that eventually will lose its hair, tail and teeth and suck the brains from its owner.
Eventually we will be buying cloned dogs, as they do now with cloned cats, which is a whole other scary tale.
No, thanks.
Give me memories, good and bad, any day.
(Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter whose column runs every Saturday. You can contact him at desmitmail@yahoo.com.)