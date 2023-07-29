(Another reminder as we continue our path to self destruction. This is from 2018.)
“When some future politician for some reason feels the need to drag this country into war, he might come out here to Arlington and stand right over there somewhere to make his announcement and tell what he has in mind. If he can attract public support speaking from a place like this, then his reasons for starting a new war would have to be good ones.” David Brinkley, 1975.
For the past month or so I have immersed myself in “The Vietnam War,” the documentary by Lynn Novick and Ken Burns.
This, I realized immediately, is not what we were taught in school.
“I didn’t know that,” would be uttered from my lips more times than I can count.
Along with “How could we?” and “Why?”
Even in hindsight, I cannot imagine how our leaders made the decisions they did. How our generals made their decisions. How our presidents, from Kennedy to Johnson to Nixon, spewed filthy lies to the American people. How they lived with themselves.
They knew, from the beginning, that this was a war that could not be won, a war that we should not be involved in, a war that would divide and devastate our country and Vietnam for decades to come.
Yet, they plodded ahead and continued to lie right up until Saigon fell and for many years after. Lied and deceived as the body count climbed.
Nothing I have ever seen or read prepared me for this documentary.
Yes, nothing in this is new. The information, the tapes, the film, the stories, the truth, were all out there, somewhere.
Few have the time to delve so deeply into something as complicated as Vietnam.
I thought I knew a lot.
I didn’t.
How could we? How is it possible that a nation could watch the war on nightly news, read about it in the newspapers and magazines and not throw up their hands in utter disgust at the betrayal?
To me, most telling was Kent State, where National Guardsmen massacred unarmed college students, killing four.
Nixon’s response: They had it coming.
Polls revealed the majority of the country supported him.
Think about that. Our citizens, the ones who proudly wave the flag, telling people to “love it or leave it,” supported a president who endorsed a military state where armed soldiers murdered college students.
A president whose every move was self-serving, who cared more about polls and winning than he did about our Constitution and those 58,000 men and women slaughtered in Vietnam and the four bodies that lay on a college campus.
Yet, he won re-election in a landslide. He had the support of “middle America.”
Had the support to send tanks and troops raging into American cities. The support to lie to us, right to our faces, about what was going on in southeast Asia, all the while knowing that the more he lied, the more lives were going to be snuffed.
A war, Kennedy was told, that could not be won. A war that would divide our nation, Johnson was told. A war that had no end, Nixon was told.
A war for nothing.
A senseless, brutal war that left millions dead, two countries divided, perhaps forever, and, for me and so many others, serious doubts about our leaders and the future of our nation.
Watch the documentary. Pay attention to what our leaders are doing and maybe, maybe, we can survive and be the country we were meant to be.
(Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter for The Daily News.)