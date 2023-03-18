(This is from 2012 and I’m happy to say that I ditched the nausea-inducing bifocals and staved off blindness. For now.)
Call me Thermonectus marmoratus. Therm, for short.
Or, if you prefer non-Latin, a diving beetle, which is about the only cool thing about being told I needed bifocals.
Seems the diving beetle uses two retinas to switch its vision from up close to distance for easier and more effective capture of its prey.
Me? I plan on switching my vision for more easier and more effective reading.
Or I just plan on throwing up all the time because dizziness is a huge side effect of bifocals.
The realization that I am middle-aged began about six months or so ago when I started holding the newspaper and books just a little bit farther away from my face.
When I took my glasses or contacts out, I could read much easier.
This progressively got worse to the point where I could barely see up close.
So I did what most American men do in this situation.
I ignored it.
Eventually, though, I discovered reading does come in handy, especially since I am a reporter so I went kicking and screaming to the optometrist.
Getting an eye exam is a lot like taking a multiple answer test.
“Now, I’m going to cover your right eye. Tell me, which is better. This one? Or this one? What about this one? A smidgen better? OK. How about this one?”
I looked at letters and numbers and I tried hard not to squint and I felt so proud when the doctor said “Good!” when I told him that number 2 was better than number 4 and that the letter D looked a heckuva lot like the letter Q and that the number 5 was actually an S.
I wondered, though. Why can’t they give you super vision? Contacts or glasses that allow you to read a poster on a utility pole from a mile away?
Or see through people. That would be cool.
Turns out there are many reasons.
Anyway, I think I passed most of my tests.
At one point, though, the doctor told me something was wrong with my eyes.
“Now, 50 percent of doctors wouldn’t even bother telling you this because it’s just a trace. But I’m with the other 50 percent. You have a trace, a trace of cataracts.”
It took a second to sink in.
All I could think about was zombies, with their goopy, cloudy death eyes.
Neat.
Actually, it’s not but the doctor said I’ll be fine, for now, so I did what all American men do when faced with such news: I ignored it.
The doctor went on to explain bifocals and how they work and the various kinds of bifocals they make and how they even have bifocals for contact lenses.
Another test. Which one do I choose? I had three options for the glasses.
I chose option one, the most common bifocal with the little rectangle at the bottom of the lens. I chose not to get bifocal contacts, which the doctor said may cause me to drive into stationary objects should I move my eyes even ever so slightly when driving.
Bifocals.
Ugh.
Then the doctor suggested reading glasses for when I’m wearing my contacts.
Ugh.
All I could picture was little old ladies wearing white sweaters with their “reading glasses” hanging across their chests. Middle-aged men with their “reading glasses” hanging halfway down their noses.
Sigh.
So now I am an official, bifocal-wearing, paunchy, middle-aged hack who is constantly dizzy from wearing these stupid reading glasses.
How I wish I really was a diving beetle.
(Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter whose column runs every Saturday. You can contact him at desmitmail@ yahoo.com.)