(In my never-ending quest to prove things never change, here is a column from 2008. I still am broke and I still drink lots of beer but I drive a Chrysler!)
I needed a bailout once, when I bought a car I couldn’t afford.
It was a Plymouth Horizon, an ugly little car that lasted three days before the engine blew.
Yes, I was a sucker and when I went back to the cad who sold it to me, he shrugged his bony shoulders and told me “tough luck.”
He owned a business in Albion and I was 18 and fought like hell the urge to go back and burn it to the ground.
Instead, I towed that Horizon to a garage, told them to replace the engine and that’s what they did.
Somehow I found the money to pay them, too, and a week later I was back on the road, deeper in debt and driving a car I hated.
All told I was in hock about $2,500.
Making roughly $120 a week, spending roughly $110 on beer, I figured it would take me roughly all my life to repay that loan.
What bank, might you ask, would loan an indigent teenager money to buy a car he could not possibly afford?
None. Absolutely no bank in the known universe would shell out $2,500 to an 18-year-old boy unless he was carrying a machine gun and had nuclear weapons strapped to his body.
No. I got the money from my grandfather, who at the time didn’t much care for my teenage ways but knew that a car would help our family immensely. I could work more, earn more and help my mother pay for some expenses.
Course, mostly I just spent it on beer but that’s beside the point. I think.
What is the point is that I did not call Ronald Reagan for help once I realized there was no way I could repay my grandfather in a timely fashion.
Not that I didn’t think about it, in my head.
“May I speak with Mr. Reagan, please?”
“We address him as President Mr. Reagan and no, you may not.”
“But I need a federal bailout. Really. If I can’t repay my loan, my grandfather will not get his money and he will go bankrupt and the entire world will sink into a Great Depression. You don’t want that, do you?”
“WHAT?!!! Hold on. Mr. Reagan, uh, President Mr. Reagan will be with you in a moment. OMIGODOMIGODOMIGOD!”
Actually, I would have been immediately placed in Guantanamo had I actually made the call.
So, I did what all great Americans do: Avoid my grandfather.
Eventually, I tried paying him back. I’d give him a few hundred here, a few hundred there, until one day, many years later, I handed him a wad of cash, the last wad in a long wad of payments.
He handed it back to me, secretly, and my own personal Great Depression was ended in a fit of generosity by my now late grandfather.
Had my grandfather, however, not been “comfortable,” having retired from Kodak with a decent nest egg, he would have hounded me, had my legs broken, killed my puppy, until I repaid the loan.
Or, since he was pretty smart, he would have told me to go suck an egg when I asked him for money in the first place.
Which is what any good bank would do. Right?
Hmmm.
“Listen, Mr. Banker, I got a job that pays me just over minimum wage, I got four car payments and am thinking about getting one of them new Hummers, and I’m also thinking about buying one of them new bigger houses with the pool. I’m greedy and just want to live beyond my means, like everyone else. Mind if I borrow a little cash?”
“Got any money for down payment?”
“Got $13 in my pocket.”
“Good enough. Sit down and sign right here.”
“The pocket of the pants I ain’t wearing at this particular moment.”
“Oh. Well, so what. You’ll pay us. We’re greedy, too. Just sign here.”
Which is pretty much all I understand of this whole financial crisis. Too many people living way beyond their means and too many greedy bankers thinking they’re smarter than they are.
Then again, perhaps they’re not that stupid because they know the government will bail them out if they run their business into the ground and shout “Great Depression.”
How about this: Let them all fail.
Great Depression? Bring it on.
I think this whole nation needs to be knocked down a few pegs.
(Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter whose column runs every Saturday. You can contact him at desmitmail@yahoo.com.)