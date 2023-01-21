I’m not a clean person.
Oh, I shower once a day and change my underwear on occasion.
As for housework?
Eh.
When I bought my house five years ago I spent weeks cleaning.
The lady who lived here had cats and as most people know, cats are notoriously filthy beasts who scarred every wall in the house with their claws and left cat dander and hair that I am still finding to this day in every nook and cranny.
So I cleaned and scoured and scrubbed and felt quite proud of myself. At the time.
Then, I got lazy.
For the most part, I clean only when I deem it necessary to our survival, that being myself and my daughter Jenna’s survival, Jenna who has not cleaned her room in two years.
But she’s another story.
No, this story is about the kitchen.
A new study, which I guess all studies are, has revealed that the dirtiest place in the kitchen is ...
The spice drawer! Or rack, if that’s what you use.
Researchers watched 371 people prepare seasoned turkey burgers, which were inoculated with a “harmless tracer bacteria.”
The results revealed the spice rack and jars of spices contained the most tracer bacteria.
Next came cutting boards and trash-bin lids.
My kitchen?
I’m guessing those who study such things would be dead from contamination from lethal bacteria within seconds of an examination. I happened to be immune.
My spice rack sits next to the stove, two wooden shelves open to the air and any flying bacteria that may come their way.
Along with dog hair, dust and the occasional mouse dropping.
Yes, I get mice in my kitchen. I live in the middle of the woods.
Last year, I found a rat under the sink, which Rosie the Cartoon dog first detected by sniffing wildly at the cupboard drawer and yipping.
I was able to grab the rat and, being of the sensitive kind, let it loose in the woods across the street.
Big mistake. He, or she, came back.
With friends.
Trapped four of them during a span of two days.
Back to my kitchen.
My method of cleaning is this: About every two or four weeks I grab old bottles of Soft Scrub the former owner left. These bottles are 30 years old and most of the liquid inside has hardened but it smells clean and does, in fact, scrub grime away.
So I will clean the entire countertops and feel pretty good about myself.
I never clean the spice rack.
I also seldom clean the stove top, only doing so when old bits of macaroni and egg and chicken fat catch fire.
Now, having a girlfriend does improve my cleaning habits, somewhat.
When I know Audrey is coming over I will vacuum, scrub the countertops and sometimes even dust the tables.
I also clean the bathroom because, well, you know how women are when it comes to bathrooms.
One night, she had enough, though, and took out my scrubber and some cleaner and went to work on the stove and the kitchen sink. She was rather kind about it and did not judge me.
She later bought me a little caddy for the sink, where I can keep my soap and scrubber instead of them just laying around haphazardly collecting bacteria.
She also bought me decorative kitchen towels (which sat in a pile for a week before she rolled her eyes and hung them up for me) and Christmas decorations.
She forced me to decorate my house because “you have a daughter!”
So we decorated.
Looked pretty good, too.
And I have tried, as much as someone like me can, to keep my house looking respectable. Having a girlfriend will do that.
Now, though, I keep looking at the spice rack, which I have long neglected to clean and have no desire to clean.
I think next time Audrey comes over, I will show her the study and see what happens from there.
Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter for The Daily News. He can be reached at desmitmail@yahoo.com.