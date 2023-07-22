(This is from 2013. Dick’s is still here. Cuomo is not. Go figure)
It was as easy as buying a cheeseburger from McDonald’s.
Well, actually it was easier. Always has been.
Walk in. Browse. Grab a box of 25 .12-gauge six-shot shells and a 30-pack of .50-caliber muzzleloader bullets.
This was Tuesday at Dick’s.
You know Dick’s. That’s the new store that opened last Friday with a line outside that would rival any line on Black Friday.
Weird.
Anyway, I have bought ammunition from Barrett’s and Hunter’s Landing and any number of small, privately-owned stores.
But I can’t pass up a good coupon and for $20 I walked away with 55 rounds of good ammo.
Pluck it from the shelves. Take it to the register and pay for it.
No background check. No waiting period.
No different than buying a pack of gum.
That is supposed to change. Was supposed to change Jan. 15.
That was the date when Gov. Cuomo and his state police goon squad were set to begin background checks for people who buy ammunition.
It is a provision, a long, garbled, nonsensical provision, of the SAFE Act. One of many.
Here’s how it works, I think: Sellers have to register with State Police. I assume this means they have to pay fees (taxes) to register.
Ammunition dealers probably have to pay for expensive hardware and software so they can run a buyer’s name through a state database.
If you want to buy ammo you have to provide photo identification and give the seller your name, age, occupation and residency.
The dealer, who even has to keep track of the serial numbers on the ammunition, has to keep a log book of all such purchases, a book that state police can come in and inspect “at all reasonable hours.”
Given the state of government-operated computer programs, buying a single box of ammo could take weeks.
At the least, you may be waiting hours, maybe many hours, to buy ammunition.
This is why so many people are stockpiling ammunition.
What the SAFE Act has created is a state full of doomsday preppers.
What is also has done is turned normal, law-abiding citizens against those whose job had been to “protect and serve.”
Consider this from May: A state trooper stops a car for the dastardly deed of having one of two tiny license plate lamps out.
Scares me just to think there are such criminals out there. I never leave home without both my license plate lamps in working order.
The driver tells the trooper he has a handgun, a licensed, legal handgun.
The trooper finds nine rounds in the magazine, two above the new limit.
The driver is immediately shot.
Not really.
Instead he is arrested. He is now a criminal because of two extra rounds of ammunition and because he was an idiot for even revealing that he had a gun.
And the trooper is vilified as a “robot” and a “jack-booted thug.”
Those are just two of the nicer things said about the trooper, and police in general after similar arrests were made throughout the state this year.
It will only get worse. Gun owners already are on edge. Now they are seething. And paranoid.
I never thought twice about gun laws. Registering handguns is not much different than registering a car. We had strict laws that made sense. If you are a felon, you can’t own a gun. Pretty simple. We weren’t punished for crimes committed by people owning illegal guns.
I could always buy a shotgun and rifles and ammunition, no questions asked.
We didn’t fear police. We promptly and politely handed our shotguns to the officer, who made sure we didn’t have a loaded gun in the car or on the highway. We promptly and politely handed him our hunting license, chatted about the hunt and he would tell us about the nice buck this guy over on the next road shot and we would tell him about the one that got away.
You’re all set. Have a nice day. Good luck in the woods.
It’s different now. Now it’s tense and unsettling and untrusting.
Yes, we still have a right to own guns and buy ammunition but at what cost?
This isn’t coming from conspiracy theorist nutcases living in the wilderness with a stockpile of weapons and a deep hatred of authority.
No. This is coming from normal, sound people who fear that government has gone way too far on this one. This is coming from police officers themselves, whose job already is difficult enough without having to enforce laws that make no sense and create such hostility, laws that the vast majority of citizens do not want.
So keep buying ammunition. Keep buying guns.
And never, ever tell them what you’ve got.
