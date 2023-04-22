I ran into an acquaintance about six months ago and he proudly showed me some of the plants he was growing.
Marijuana plants, full and lush with buds the size of my forearm.
Nice, I said.
And then he told me that he had invested some $750,000 into his operation.
And there is sits. Idle, along with piles of useless marijuana.
He was one of the few beneficiaries of New York’s effort to legalize marijuana sales and received a license to grow. It cost him a bundle but he expected the investment to be well worth it.
It’s not and never will be.
New York, one of the most corrupt and incompetent states in the country, has failed yet again.
Not only did New York enter the marijuana game years too late, it came in with no plan, other than the expectation of billions of more tax dollars to spend.
Even if, somehow, the state figures it out and a dispensary opens in Batavia, one of the few municipalities to allow such businesses, who in their right mind would go there?
You think people are going to pay $300 or $400 for an ounce of weed when you can take a 20-minute drive to the Tonawanda Seneca Nation and get the same for $100 or less?
Not only that but you have hundreds and hundreds of illegal dispensaries already dolling out marijuana, with no legal repercussions other than receiving a form letter in the mail from the state saying “please stop selling weed or you, uh, er, well, just stop. OK?”
Vape stores, smoke shops, head shops, all have been selling weed since New York legalized possession two years ago.
How do they do it?
They make you “donate” money. Other shops create clubs where you pay dues and are allowed to get marijuana.
New York City has an estimated 1,500 shops selling marijuana, with more opening every day that our state leaders drag their feet.
State lawmakers realize this and here is their solution:
On Thursday, which was 4-20, a day celebrated by potheads everywhere, State Senate Democrats celebrated by ingesting huge amounts of gummies and, in a TCH stupor, formed a committee.
I’m kidding about the gummies but not the committee.
Yes, they formed a committee to “look into the issue.”
Well, it’s a “sub-committee,” since the state already has 879 committees and sub-sub committees investigating why it’s taking so long.
“It’s no secret there have been frustrating setbacks in launching the adult-use recreational cannabis market in New York,” committee chair Jeremy Cooney (D-Rochester)told The New York Post Thursday. “My goal with this new subcommittee is to serve as a convener between cannabis regulators, entrepreneurs, advocates, law enforcement agencies and industry.”
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!
Smoke another blunt, Jeremy.
The most unsurprising aspect of New York’s failure is this: Many, many politically-connected people are getting rich doing another.
The state created Office of Cannabis Management two years go to oversee the legalization of pot sales.
It’s budget for 2022/2023 was $46 million and the proposed budget for the upcoming year is $62 million.
OCM has 150 employees.
A third of those employees earn more than $100,000 a year.
Executive Director Chris Alexander makes $200,000 a year.
Oh, the board also needed a chairman.
That would be Tremaine S. Wright.
He is paid $208,000 a year.
And just how much money has New York earned from taxes from marijuana sales?
Not a dime.
Even when the state does start collecting, it won’t nearly be enough to cover the ineptitude and greed that prevails in Albany.
Meanwhile, people such as Chris Alexander and Tremaine Wright sit in their plush offices smoking premium bud and giggling hysterically.
I hate New York.
Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter for The Daily News. He can be reached at desmitmail@yahoo.com