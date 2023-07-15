(This is from 2014);
Like sheep, we flocked to the LGI, No. 2 pencils gripped firmly in hand, and sat down to await our instructions.
LGI being Large Group Instruction room at Albion High School.
Pencils being to fill in the circles for the ASVAB test, a required standardized test to determine our “fitness for service.”
Mental fitness, that is.
It didn’t make sense to me at the time.
I thought the service took just about anyone, as long as they could shoot a gun and have no qualms about murdering other human beings because some fat old white guy with five stars on his shirt and a cigar in his craw thought it would be a good idea.
“I’m not taking any test involving the military,” I proclaimed.
“Oh yes you will,” they proclaimed and threatened me with expulsion.
“But I don’t trust the military or the school, for that matter. And why aren’t we required to take tests to determine our religious preferences? Huh? How about separation of church and state? Separation of school and military? Tell me that, huh?”
By the time my hippie speech was done I realized that I had been strapped to the chair in the LGI, with a Marine standing over me and holding what appeared to be a bazooka.
So I took the test, as we all did.
And lo and behold, we all passed! All of us boys were fit for military service.
Go figure, since I filled in the circles based on whim.
Needless to say, I did not join the military once my high school career was finished, despite the 8,987 calls I received from recruiters, who, no matter where I was living at the time, somehow found me.
“Are you sure you don’t want to join the Navy?”
“I’m sure. I’m not gay,” I would explain.
“Uh, we don’t accept gay people in the Navy,” he would respond.
“Sure you don’t. Wink wink.”
“God, I hate the Village People,” the recruiter would say before hanging up.
I told the Army I was into fragging. And I explained to the Marine recruiter that I had no limbs.
Eventually they stopped calling, though I did receive one call threatening me with life in prison and castration if I didn’t sign up for selective service.
I signed up, really, really reluctantly.
Anyway, ASVAB I figured, went the way of the buffalo until I stumbled across something on the Internet this week.
They still do ASVAB testing in schools.
Now that I’m much more mature and old enough not to be bothered by recruiters, I decided to test my mental capacity, even after years of abusing my brain.
I took a practice test. Not an entire test, but a sampling of three questions for each of the 10 subjects included in ASVAB.
Here’s how I did:
General Science: 3/3.
Arithmetic Reasoning: 3/3.
Word Knowledge: 3/3.
Paragraph Comprehension: 3/3.
Math Knowledge: 1/3.
Electronics Info: 2/3. (Though I guessed at all three questions.)
Auto Info: 1/3.
Shop Info: 1/3.
Mechanical Comprehension: 1/3.
Assembling Objects: 2/2.
My score reveals that I am one brilliant humanoid, ready to serve my country proudly.
Unless, of course, it involves working on cars, in a shop or keeping count of how many kills I had.
I’m sure the military can find something for me to do.
But don’t try recruiting me.
I’m still without limbs.
Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter whose column runs every Saturday. You can contact him at desmitmail@ yahoo.com.