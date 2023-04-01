(I received an email from Yahoo Thursday wishing me a “Happy 21 year Yahooversary Scott!” Yes, I have been a member of the email community for 21 years and wrote this 20 years ago, upon the my first Yahooversary)
It’s been sort of a secret for the last year but now I’m coming clean.
I have an e-mail address.
Really. Despite vowing never to trifle with such trife I decided that being a professional journalist I really should get in touch with today’s society.
I also bought something called a video cassette recorder, hip-hugger jeans and a battery-powered wristwatch. The things they come up with.
Anyway, I still don’t own a computer so I used the one I work on to set up my free email account on Yahoo! Realizing, of course, that my work rules bar me from using my work computer for personal use.
That was exactly a year ago. I still haven’t been fired for breaking company rules and, apart from all the free pornography-based offers, I have received exactly seven emails.
That’s not counting the ones I receive from colleagues who think it’s funny to send me “humorous’’ items they have received from friends of friends of friends who culled them from the ‘Net.’
Most of those items just aren’t funny and I wonder how many truly bored and useless people are out there on the World Wide Web.
So, being bored one day, I looked it up under the search words “Truly bored and useless people.’’
The answer, 4 billion, 356 million and 17 people.
Some of those people I learned also never use a pen and paper nor will they answer questions by phone.
“Why don’t you email me the questions,’’ I had one person tell me when I phoned her for an interview.
Believe it or not, I actually did just that because I was speechless after she made the request.
Getting an email address was much easier than I expected.
The most difficult part was coming up with my email address name.
Yahoo! suggests finding something unique to me, something that will tell the world what I’m all about.
“sexystudmuffin@yahoo.com’’ I typed.
That was taken.
“handsomedevil@yahoo.com’’
Taken.
“mostcharmingmanintheworld@yahoo.com’’
Grrrr.
“richandhandsome@yahoo.com’’
So many people just like me out there.
So I typed in a rather boring name and, sure enough, I was officially accepted into the internet world.
Just think, I thought to myself, no one in the entire world has the same email address as me.
I began to accept technology in ways I never thought I would. I could get it touch with long-lost friends. I could stay in constant touch with current friends.
All day, every day, I could experience that excitement you get when you walk to the mailbox and find a letter addressed to you.
And when the “Inbox’’ read that I had mail for the first time, well, I shivered with the thrill of it all.
“Your account has been accepted! Welcome to Yahoo!’’ it read.
Well, it was a start.
Every morning when I arrive at work I check my email.
Since that first one, I’ve received emails from catalog companies, Wal-Mart, and one from a guy in Alaska who I bought a video from before Christmas.
When my mother returned from vacation in Florida to more than 13,000 emails, I was jealous. Never mind that they were all spam and she had to have the internet server spend an entire day deleting them for her.
I don’t even get spam, for some reason.
So I’m coming clean and revealing my email address to all in hopes of occasionally finding personal mail in my inbox.
Now, threats can come directly to me 24 hours a day, rather than by vile phone messages, by traditional mail or in letters to my editors listing reasons why I should be fired.
Those wishing to make donations to my ScottFund can email for more information on how to contribute and what the money is being used for (me).
I can receive hot news tips via email.
I can receive hot letters from adoring female readers who wish to remain anonymous and wish that I wasn’t married.
I can receive angry emails from angry husbands who hate that their wives find my column so darn witty and me so cute.
I’d even accept emails containing stupid jokes or anecdotes.
And please, someone email me instructions on how to install the battery in this stupid watch or at the least, where to find a good used windup watch.
I’m just not good at this new technology.
(Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter for The Daily News. He can be reached at desmitmail@yahoo.com)