(In my ongoing effort to reveal that nothing ever really changes, and effort to avoid actually writing a new column, here is one from 2005. Go figure.)
I have SARS.
I think.
Or Mad Cow Disease.
Well, I’m kinda leaning toward West Nile Virus since I was bitten by a mosquito the other day.
Or maybe, judging by the symptoms, I have Lyme Disease.
Whatever it is, I’m sick. Headache, neckache, tummyache, slight fever and cough. Watery, itchy eyes. Slight wheezing.
Inability to concentrate. Jumbled thoughts.
Flu-ish, I guess you might say.
Just a tad flu-ish but a tad’s a tad and I take no chances anymore.
Especially if it turns out I have the bird flu, which, judging by the media reports, the presidential addresses and the fact that I see many dead birds, particularly in the front grill of my car, is quite possible.
Yes, that’s it. I have Avian flu.
Problem is, I’m not an Avian. I’m not even a bird. Dreamt about flying a few times in my life but far as I can tell, I do not have wings.
Which is why I can’t possibly have Avian flu.
Nor am I a cow so I can’t become a mad cow.
Speaking of which, these two cows are eating their cuds and chatting in a meadow. One says to the other “Hey, that Mad Cow Disease sure is in the news lately. It’s scary. I heard a few cows at Farmer Brown’s down the road got it.”
And the other cow says “It’s a good thing we’re sheep.”
Which is the whole point.
Me, not being a bird, cannot get Avian flu. Me, not being a cow, cannot get Mad Cow Disease.
I also cannot be infected with canine influenza, horse influenza or grasshopper flu.
But I can have the living bejeesus scared out of me by the media and my government representatives.
President Bush this week announced a $7.1 billion “strategy” to protect us from bird flu.
Really.
Even though, technically, it’s almost impossible for a human to get bird flu.
See, health officials are using the words “pandemic,” and “super flu” and “mutation” and “Monica Lewinsky” to scare us into paying their salaries for another year.
And also pay drug companies billions to develop vaccines that likely won’t work in the first place.
Like most of the vaccines they have for “regular” flu now.
“Well, people should still get vaccinated even though it’s likely we’ll get hit by a different strain of flu this year and the vaccine won’t work. But hey, you never know. Why not take a chance?”
Remember the panic last year when flu vaccines were in short supply?
Guess what? We had plenty. In fact, millions of dollars’ worth of vaccines were left over, vaccines that had to be thrown away because no one wanted them.
Here’s what Bush said when suggesting his $7.1 billion plan:
The vaccine “Would not be a perfect match to the pandemic flu because the pandemic strain would probably differ somewhat from the avian flu virus it grew from.”
In other words, his $7.1 billion plan won’t work.
The best he or anyone else can do is “it may save some lives.”
Perhaps for many people, that’s enough of a chance to take.
Perhaps if you are elderly or frail and think you may not survive the flu this year, well, perhaps you should get a flu shot. Just in case.
Me? I’ll take my chances.
Same way I’ll take my chances with mosquitoes, gutting my deer without wearing gloves and eating delicious cow, no matter where it came from.
And if I happen to mutate into an Avian, well, give me a Luden’s and a hot bowl of chicken soup.
I’ll be just fine.
Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter whose column runs every Saturday. You can contact him at desmitmail@yahoo.com.