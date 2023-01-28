It appears I may be in a bit of legal trouble.
I was in my shed a few days ago, searching for a snow shovel when I inadvertently knocked over a box that was sitting on top of my power washer.
A folder fell out of the box.
It was marked “classified.”
Uh-oh.
I immediately slammed the shed door shut, me still inside.
An hour later I opened the door just a crack and peeked outside.
I saw no black vans or helicopters in the near vicinity, so I made a mad dash for my house, folder securely tucked under my armpit.
After a few quick shots of booze, my nerves settled and I began to ponder.
I was a federal government employee for about 11 years, sort of.
I did surveys that were submitted to the US Department of Agriculture.
Yes, the USDA, perhaps the most evil, secretive branch of the government that exists.
I know. It’s not actually listed as one of the branches of the federal government.
That’s how secretive it is.
I cannot divulge exactly what it is I did as a field enumerator. I signed several important documents threatening me with prison and/or death should I divulge any information.
Which is why I a was terrified when I discovered the folder.
Hmmm? I pondered. How did that get there and how many more of these documents do I have, just laying around for anyone to see?
My brain does not work as well as it used to so this took awhile.
The bathroom!!!
Sure enough in the pile of reading material next to the toilet, where I do most of my reading, was another folder.
Then it hit me.
I need a lawyer.
After all, it was lawyers who found all those documents at Biden’s house and former office and at Pence’s house in Indiana.
Why are lawyers finding these documents? Why does our president and former VP allow lawyers to come over any time of the night or day and ransack their houses?
Curious.
Anyway, since I don’t actually have a lawyer, I kept searching.
I found another folder in the sun room. Three in my office.
Well, it’s where my computer is. Trailers built in the 1970s don’t usually come with offices.
There was one folder under the kitchen sink, two in my car and four used to line the bottom of the guinea pig cage.
Those were, unfortunately, rendered unreadable by Pumpkin.
My last search took me to my daughter’s room. I opened the door and ... slammed it shut.
No way am I pawing through THAT mess. I will let the CIA do that.
I set all the folders on the kitchen table, drank four more shots of booze and sat down, still trembling in fear.
“I don’t remember taking any of these,” I said out loud.
I pondered some more.
Should I call National Archives? The FBI? Should I put these in a box and ship them to Mar-a-Lago?
Instead, I read them and here, before I am taken away and waterboarded, I will divulge just some of the top-secret secrets I discovered.
n UFOs are real. Duh.
n Martin Luther King Jr. was killed by the government.
n So were JFK, RFK and Elvis.
n Jimmy Hoffa is buried in Grant’s tomb.
n COVID vaccines actually do work! HAHA. Just kidding.
n The moon landing was faked and filmed in Nixon’s man cave.
n Hillary Clinton did, in fact, eat children’s brains as part of a Deep State initiation.
n The price of corn futures is expected to be $4.89 per bushel.
And the most shocking secret of all is ...
“What’s that noise? Sounds like a helicopter.”
Uh-Oh.
