(This was from 20 years ago and yes I am still coaching youth baseball, although now I am back to being an assistant coach. Happy anniversary to me)
It was with great trepidation that I accepted the role as head coach for the Barre Cubs Midget League team.
I was quite content with my role as assistant coach last year. Fewer responsibilities, fewer headaches and fewer phone calls.
But I accepted, mostly because another assistant coach, Larry Gaylard, didn’t jump at the opportunity. Smart guy, that Larry.
And it is an opportunity. An opportunity to mold young minds, to teach the fine art of baseball, to steer the notorious boys of Barre and put them on the path to greatness.
“SIT DOWN AND KEEP YOUR MOUTH SHUT!”
“YOU! PUT THE BAT DOWN AND QUIT THROWING WATER!”
“HEY! I TOLD YOU TO STOP PUTTING DIRT IN YOUR HAT!’’
Yes, I have the perfect background for coaching a bunch of Barre boys ages 9-12. I have four boys of my own, which has given me the patience of a saint.
As a role model for the youth of today, you need to have great patience. But as a coach of boys who would rather look for animal skulls in the woods beyond outfield than play baseball, well, you need a good shouting voice.
“Where the heck is the team?’’ I asked one night at practice. I had six boys in the field and the other eight were gone.
“They’re in the woods,’’ one player told me.
“Why?’’ I asked.
“They took some bats and are hunting the pheasant,’’ I was told.
A pheasant had been cackling during practice and Chad, my son, and a few others decided it would be a good idea to take bats to the woods to see if they could chase the bird down.
So I yelled and yelled and soon, all were back on the bench, sitting quietly to await my orders.
“When’s our first game?’’ one asked.
“I don’t know. We haven’t gotten the schedules yet.’’
“Who do we play first?’’ another asked.
“I don’t know. We don’t get the schedules until April 27,’’ I said.
“Coach! Coach! Are we playing Rotary again first? They killed us last time.’’
I sighed and held back the urge to wipe out six or eight of them with one swipe of the bat and said, nicely, “I don’t know yet.”
Yes, I was holding a bat, sort of like Al Capone in that movie, The Untouchables. He gets great respect by holding that bat. More so after he bashes in the head of one of his wayward minions.
“Coach! Coach! Coach! We getting new uniforms?’’
“Coach! Coach! When’s our next practice? Are you sure you don’t know who we’re playing first?”
This went on for the first two weeks of practice and, I swear, I did not engage in any physical violence whatsoever.
Last Saturday everything came together. They were respectful and listened well. They actually looked good on the field and were quiet when they were supposed to be quiet.
The key was 32 bun-length hot dogs, a case of pop and two packages of cookies.
Feed the army and you keep them content, is what I always say.
But I can’t feed them every time. That’s not my job. My job is to teach.
I am what Master Kan was to Grasshopper. What Mr. Miyagi was to the Karate Kid. What Batman was to Robin. What Laverne was to Shirley.
I am molding these fine young boys into fine young men and at the end of this long Midget League season, I expect them to be better, better persons, better players with a respect for the game, each other and their coaches.
Yes. I have much confidence in my team.
But I’m going to keep holding that bat, just in case.
(Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter for The Daily News. He can be reached at desmitmail@yahoo.com)