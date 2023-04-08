(Here, again, is yet another example how not much ever changes. This is from 2005)
1996: State Attorney General Dennis Vacco says he has found no evidence of price gouging by gasoline retailers this spring as gas prices shot up.
2000: State, federal lawmakers call for investigation into heating oil price hikes.
n Some lawmakers are proposing that a 1993 gas tax of 4.3 cents a gallon be lifted temporarily to ease the burden on motorists having to cope with soaring gasoline prices this summer.
n Andrew Winslow, a courier from San Jose, Calif., said he stopped buying clothes so he could afford to run his classic guzzler, a 1969 Chevrolet Malibu equipped with a new 9.2 liter 350 horsepower engine.
“Lately, I’ve been spending $100 on gas a day,” he said.
2003: State Sen. Mary Lou Rath called for an end to New York state’s 4 percent sales tax on gasoline and automotive diesel fuel as motorists face summertime hikes that she said threaten to push fuel prices to $2 a gallon or more.
2004: U.S. Representative Thomas M. Reynolds, R- Clarence, visited gas stations in Williamsville and Greece today, where he outlined a plan to lower gas prices by temporarily halting shipments of crude oil to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
n Assemblyman Dan Burling, R,I,C-Castile, was joined by his Assembly Republican colleagues and representatives from the state trucking industry and convenience stores at a press conference on Wednesday, May 19, to announce an Assembly Republican proposal that would suspend the state sales tax on gasoline and diesel fuel for the summer.
2005: Rep. Tom Reynolds, R-Clarence, will visit East Pembroke today to outline a proposal for a new national energy policy “to bring runaway gas prices back under control,” his staff said in a news release.
Monday: Congressman Tom Reynolds is calling for a wider investigation into possible price gouging of gasoline.
Wednesday: It’s $2.99 a gallon,” one woman said. “That’s not bad!” the other replied.
If it were up to me, every fax, press release or e-mail from politicians regarding the price of fuel would never see the light of day, or the front page.
No one, not presidents, not senators and surely not your local representative, has ever done anything to reduce the price of fuel.
Yet, every one of them has made bold statements claiming they are “looking into this” or “investigating that” and “I’m outraged.”
So they rip off press releases, run to the nearest gas station for a photo op and grimace, showing the voting public that they are “working hard in Albany for you.”
When, in fact, they are driving SUVs and eight-cylinder sedans on the public dime and discussing all the fun ways they can spend the flow of gas tax cash streaming into Albany.
Does anyone think for one second that anyone in Albany isn’t wetting their pants over the prospect of all this cash?
Funny thing is, few regular people care.
No one stopped driving an eighth-of-a-mile to the store in their $30,000 pickup truck. No one stopped driving their children to school, two blocks away.
Go, go, go. That’s what we do and when gas finally dips below $3 a gallon, we go “whew” and run right out and fill ‘er up, thinking we’re getting a great deal.
Last week I dropped 75 bucks’ worth of gas in the car.
Cost me, including tolls, $40 to drive to Syracuse and back.
I remember when gasoline reached $1 a gallon and it was going to end the world as we knew it.
“Oh, this is going to change our lives forever,” people said.
And when it reached $1.50.
“Driving habits are going to change drastically,” they said.
And $2.
“OHMIGOD!”
At $3.59 a gallon, what happened?
People flocked to gas stations, filling up their cars, boats, and any empty container they could salvage from the basement.
At $3.59 a gallon, nothing changes.
Here’s my fax/press release to Albany: Want my vote? Find a way to raise the price of a gallon of gas to $10.
That’s the price I figure people will finally get it. Not $7 a gallon, like in some places in Canada. Not $8. Not $9.
Make it an even 10 bucks and I think you’ll finally see some changes in our piggish lifestyles.
And just think what our friends in Albany would do with the extra cash.
Maybe they’d lower the tolls on the Thruway. Or at least investigate it.
(Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter whose column runs every Saturday. Contact him at desmitmail@yahoo.com.)