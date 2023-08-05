(Joe moved to Florida not long after this happened 16 years ago. He returned this year and at 80 or so is still drinking whiskey and living in the Southern Tier. Hope to see him again soon.)
A visit with Joe ...
I have two memories of Joe.
One is being at his camp and standing next to a rock pile with a snake’s lips attached to my thumb. And screaming. And blood dripping down my hand.
The other is of him wearing a black leather vest.
Biker Joe. That’s what I remember. A cool hipster biker dude who liked the outdoors and hung out with my dad.
Hadn’t seen him since I was about 11.
Last week my dad drove me and my two oldest sons to visit Joe.
Joe lives in the hills above Prattsburgh and for the last year or so my father has been telling me stories about Joe.
“He’s like a hermit,” my dad said. “Got no running water or electricity and lives in a shack and is just a wild man.”
Something like that.
Then I was told that his neighbors live the same way and that one of them is “a roadie for all these big rock bands” and that him and his buddies jam all night in the hills.
I was hooked so I told Dylan and Chad that we were going to visit this crazy hermit dude in the mountains and we were going to play music all night with a bunch of other crazy hermit dudes.
They were all for it so they packed their guitar and bass and off we went.
“Think he’ll start shooting at us when we drive up?” I asked my dad. “Chad, you better duck just in case. He’s crazy.”
“Ya never know. Better be careful,” my dad said. “He’s crazy.”
We were joking, of course.
We left Naples and continued up until we reached dirt roads.
“We’re here,” dad said as he pulled onto Gay Road.
“HA!” I yelled. “Joe the Hermit lives on Gay Road!”
Both boys laughed. The word “gay” for some reason is extremely funny to teenage boys.
The road itself was a stony mess and got craggier the further along we got. A few cabins were tucked into the woods and when we approached this ramshackle thing near the road I expected my father to say that’s where Joe lives.
It appeared to be a small barn that had collapsed and was formed into a weird lean-to.
“That’s where Bruce used to live,” he said.
Bruce being the roadie. The next building was a huge barn, 40-foot high at the center with a house door as an entrance and stacks of lumber leaning against it on all sides. The yard, lot, was full of junk, old cars, tractor, equipment, rusted fences and stuff. Lots of stuff.
Bruce lives there and walked up to our truck.
He looked like a roadie, long shaggy hair, jeans, work boots and a ripped T-shirt.
He introduced himself, told us he was going to town and to stop over later.
Joe lives 100 yards or so down the road.
His place was not as I expected.
It was perfect. A small, (maybe 12 by 16 feet), old cabin he refurbished. New tin roof. Back porch with Adirondack chairs. Nice barn next to it. A green, freshly-mowed yard and a gorgeous view of the valley and lush hills. Picnic table, granite fire pit and two great dogs, Riker and Brandy.
“Scotty! Last time I seen you, you was this high,” Joe said as we shook hands.
Only my father calls me Scotty but, well, it was fine.
He had a pony tail, wore glasses and dress shoes with no socks. And shorts. Didn’t know better and you might say he was one of those hippy Internet tycoons.
He was clean. Not some grungy hermit who lost his mind.
He met the boys, had a beer with us and about an hour later we walked down to Bruce’s to jam.
We set up in the loft, 100 degrees and only streams of sunlight from the window lighting our way. Bruce’s generator hummed in the distance and the boys plugged in.
Bruce had tons of equipment and a buddy of his had a nice, solid drum kit set up in the corner. Three other people were there, including a 16-year-old, Josh, who took guitar lessons from Bruce.
We played some blues and some rock, all instrumental and the others sat, beer in hands, watching.
Then I sat out. Chad got on drums, Josh played his bass and Bruce and Dylan wailed on the guitars.
“Yo! You guys are rollin’,” Joe howled after every song. He sat there sipping whiskey from a flask with a beer chaser and chain-smoking blackstone cherry cigars.
They were rollin’. Dylan grinned every time he “got it,” and picked up on what Bruce was doing. Bruce is good. Experienced. Plays a beat-up old guitar he built from other guitars. Chad grinned every time Bruce told him he should dump the bass and play drums instead.
We had a blast and two hours later we headed back to Joe’s, sweaty but invigorated.
This is what they do here. Bruce does sound on the weekends for various bands in the Rochester area and on the nights he’s not, they sit around and drink and jam. And build things. They built the barn out of old barn wood collected over years. Still collecting it.
It is an existence. Day at a time, all day, every day. Driving $50 vans and scrounging for parts to keep it running, storing fire wood in the barn for a winter that’s months away.
This is how they decided to live, for whatever reasons and, well, it can’t be all that bad.
Joe gets up every morning and watches the sun kiss the mountains. He sits in his chair, dogs at his feet and has a cup of “bad-@*& coffee,” as he calls it.
“It don’t get no better than this,” he said more than once.
Not sure I or most people can live like that, alone up there in the hills, taking cold showers outside and using an outhouse that sits 50 yards up in the woods.
But there was something serene about the whole thing, about waking up and sitting there with Joe and watching the sun come across the hills and watching Brandy fetch her toy and drinking coffee and hearing nothing but silence across miles of green hills.
“It’s a wonderful day in the neighborhood,” Joe said, mimicking a hand-written sign he had attached to a wall in his cabin.
That it was and we can’t wait to go back.
(Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter whose column runs every Saturday. You can contact him at desmitmail@yahoo.com.)