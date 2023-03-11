(Yet another example that nothing ever really changes. This is from 2009. Sound familiar?)
I wasn’t going to buy into it.
“SWINE FLU DEATHS HIT DOUBLE DIGITS!”
“WHITE HOUSE WARNS OF DIRE SWINE FLU SCENARIO!”
“SCHOOLS EXPECTED TO CLOSE! PEOPLE WILL DIE! NOTHING CAN SAVE US!”
And on and on and on.
“You won’t brainwash me,” I said more than once. “It’s nothing but mass media panic. Swine flu is no different than any other flu.”
The headlines kept coming. Any time there was a death it was reported nationwide. Worldwide.
I wouldn’t budge.
I ate bacon and ham and even wrestled a pig at the county fair.
“PHOOEY!” I said to all those who cringed when I finally pinned that porker.
I even kissed the pig after the judge raised my arm in victory.
My protests fell on deaf ears.
“Most of these people who died have other health problems,” I would say, even pointing to actual news stories saying that. “Regular flu killed more people last year. You didn’t read 35,000 stories on the 35,000 deaths from the flu last year, did you?”
Newspapers ran daily photographs of people wearing masks. All the 24-hour news channels carried daily updates of swine flu deaths, a death clock as it were.
The sheep that are the media ran story after story as the school year began, telling parents to panic and be prepared for mass school closings, sickness and vaccinations that may or may not harm your children.
(Note: Reporters can write a story about anything. Ask 10 school superintendents “Are you nervous about the swine flu affecting the school year?” and if just one says “Yes” the next day’s headline will read “School Supers Nervous As School Year Begins.”)
Anyway, nine months of brainwashing wore me down.
I could feel it coming. I always can.
Slight hollow feeling in the chest. Catch in my throat. My nose burns. My head is just a bit heavier than usual.
It’s Sunday night, the night before Labor Day and I was getting sick.
Omigod it’s the swine flu! I thought to myself.
I have no doubt about it.
It’s the first thing we think of now whenever anyone gets a sniffle or a cough.
“HA! You probably got the swine flu,” everyone says.
So I did what every red-blooded American does now when they get the sniffles.
I went to WebMD on the Internet.
Cough? Check. Sore throat? Sort of. Runny nose? Check. Body aches? Check. Chills? Check. Fatigue? Check.
“Nearly everyone with flu has at least two of these symptoms,” the good doctor told me.
Omigod I do have the swine flu!
Since Monday was a holiday I fortunately didn’t have to call in sick to work.
I went golfing instead.
I called in sick Tuesday and slept all day.
Then I went back to WebMD to see what he could do for me. Or she. I’m not sure.
I found the answer to my most important question (other than ‘Am I going to die?’).
Can I still eat pork?
“Yes,” WebMd really told me. “You can’t get swine flu by eating pork, bacon or other foods that come from pigs.”
Whew. I don’t think I’d want to live if I couldn’t eat pig.
By Thursday I was feeling much better and was able to put in most of a full day at work.
My symptoms subsided and I was no longer certain I had contracted a case of swine flu.
My co-worker Joanne came in, inched her chair away from me and said, matter-of-factly, “Rumor has it that you have swine flu.”
She then doused me with Lysol.
“No. It’s just a cold. Really. I swear.”
I could tell she didn’t believe me, even after I offered her my bag of pork rinds.
“I’m not buying it,” she said.
Neither am I.
(Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter whose column runs every Saturday. You can contact him at desmitmail@yahoo.com.)