(Somewhere out there in the “internets” is a column I wrote that was called “The worst baseball column ever.” This, I came across, is the best baseball column ever, from 2013.)
My friend and baseball guru Dan called me in May.
“We really need someone to coach this U-14 team,” he said. “No one else wants to do it.”
Grrrr.
I retired this year from coaching after an 11-year career with the Barre Cubs.
Not that I didn’t love coaching. I just needed a break and I left the team in capable hands and retired.
“I really don’t want to do this,” I told Dan.
“I’ll get you the list of players and numbers. They’re having a meeting in Brockport Tuesday. Good luck.”
Grrrr.
So after a short-lived, Michael Jordan-like retirement, I have returned to the game, coaching a group of 14 boys ages 13 and 14 in a PONY league that involves a lot of traveling.
I have coached most of the boys in the past, either with the Cubs or on various all-star teams.
Some I have not. Like Noel.
Noel is a small Hispanic boy who loves baseball. He also, no offense to Noel, is not very good, is hard to understand and at age 14 and after three practices learned that he was not right-handed.
“COACH! COACH! Noel is left-handed!” I heard several players scream during practice one night. “He’s left-handed!”
See, Noel couldn’t make the throw from the outfield to the cut-off. Not even close.
On this night, however, as I turned to retrieve a ball during batting practice, Noel decided to drop his mitt and chase after a fly ball. He picked up the ball with his left hand and heaved it to the cut-off.
“Noel,” I said to him. “You need to get a new mitt.”
Which he did and when he remembers, he puts the mitt on his right hand and throws with this left.
Now most boys this age and this unskilled are not playing baseball. They play soccer.
But Noel loves baseball and I think he knows he’s not very good.
“Coach. Can I be batboy?” he asked me.
“We don’t have batboys at this level,” I told him.
“Can I do that?” he asked, pointing to the scorebook.
“No.”
He also asked if he could pass the hat during games, which we don’t do, and he asked if he could flip the numbers on the scoreboard, which we don’t have.
“No. You’ll be playing baseball,” I told him.
“OK, coach.”
He asked me during one practice what kind of bat he needed to buy.
This league allows only what is called BBCOR aluminum bats or wood bats.
If caught using something else, the player and coach are ejected from the game.
So I told him that.
The next game he proudly took out his new bat, a black bat I assumed was wood.
It wasn’t.
It was a metal-type bat, dented and bruised.
And completely painted black.
“I got it at a garage sale and spray-painted it,” he said.
I have to remind him every time where left field is. Or right field.
When he bats, he jumps out of the box and throws his bat in the vicinity of the ball and more often than not, connects.
That is because we also decided that Noel should bat left-handed.
If he does hit the ball, we have to remind him to run.
Noel got on base in our second game, hitting a dribbler 10 feet down the first-base line. The pitcher scooped the ball and tossed it way past the first baseman.
Noel still barely made it to the bag and didn’t quite know what to do once he got there, as if he was totally unfamiliar with first base.
Eventually, Noel made it all the way home, though I had to remind the other boys not to run him over if they got a hit.
“Coach.”
“Yes, Noel.”
“Who’s winning?”
The score at this point was 9-0 in our favor. We just scored six runs. The other team hadn’t got a hit yet.
He asks me that every game.
Now, boys ages 13 and 14 can be cruel. They also want to win.
I was worried for Noel.
Would they pick on him? Would they get mad because he ate the entire tub of bubble gum between innings?
The night Noel scored he also struck out twice.
We won, handily, and several players excelled.
After the game I held the game ball in my hands and spoke to the boys.
“Now, I usually don’t give out game balls,” I said. “But this was a good win.”
I was planning on giving the game ball to the catcher, Jacob, who was subbing for our starting catcher who was missing in action.
It was 85 degrees and he had a tough game behind the plate. His face was a filthy mess. He was red and sweaty and looked like he just went 10 rounds with Tyson.
“So, who do you think should get the ball?” I asked.
They all shouted “NOEL!”
And I tossed the game ball to Noel, who promptly dropped it but smiled until his face cracked.
“Good job, Noel.”
Some of the boys patted him on the back as we left the field.
Don’t tell anyone this, but I’m glad to be back.
Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter whose column runs every Saturday. You can contact him at desmitmail@ yahoo.com.