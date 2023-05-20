(It is on occasion that I venture into my daughter’s room, telling her to clean it because it smells like a boys’ locker room. Which it does. So here is a memory from 2007.)
The smells were all vaguely familiar.
Boy stink, bologna and cheese sandwiches, Slim Jims.
The sounds were even more familiar.
Boy sounds.
Yes, those sounds, made by boys and way too many men who think that flatulence is still funny.
HA! Flatulence. That is funny. Always will be. I don’t care what you say. Let one loose under the right circumstances, and it’s downright funny.
Anyway, I rode a school bus last Saturday, all the way from Albion to Mount Morris. I was a chaperone for my son Mitchell’s big chess tournament as part of Explorations, a special in-school club devoted to all things science.
Chess is a science and yes, Mitchell, Mr. Baseball, was going on a chess tournament. It wasn’t as nerdy as you’d think.
Seems that about 25 other boys were going, too. No girls allowed, apparently. At least none that cared to go on this particular trip.
So it was Explorations teacher Mr. Keller, myself, one mother, Mrs. Cheverie, the bus driver and two dozen middle-school-aged boys, the worst kind.
Actually wasn’t that bad.
I hadn’t been on a school bus in quite some time.
They have changed. The seats, ones we used to sprawl out in when I was going to school, are more compact. My knees touched the rear of the seat in front of me and there was barely enough room for one adult.
Mitchell and two of his friends squeezed into a seat behind me, even though there were plenty of empty seats available. No fighting as to who gets to sit next to who on the bus that way. Just all sit together, sardine-like.
The smells immediately brought me back. The first was sweat. Like a boys locker room.
One boy by himself doesn’t necessarily smell. But two dozen in a bus or room or football stadium, and it reeks.
You get used to it after 20 miles or so. Sort of.
I could smell bus, too. Buses have their own smell, the exhaust, the shiny vinyl seats. The sticky floor smell.
I sat alone on the trip down, reading a Stephen King book. Until I forgot that I get car sick when I read. Especially on buses, which heave and ho and go at what feels like 100 mph over a rutted farm lane. I kept looking over the seat at the driver, expecting her to have turned into the grim reaper.
Then I put the book down and stared out the window until my head stopped swimming.
We arrived in Mount Morris, found our destination and went into the school, a BOCES building where students from several other schools were gathering. Tables full of chess mats were lined up in the cafeteria and the students were able to practice for a while before the official matches began.
Mitchell beat me during the practice round.
Then it began and I leaned against the wall and watched until a lady came over and politely told me that “parents aren’t allowed to watch.”
“Really? What if fights break out?” I asked her. She laughed and pointed me to the door.
Since when can’t parents watch their child participate in a grueling competition? Weird, but I guess it’s too easy to cheat, not that I could help Mitchell all that much.
So to the breakroom I went and read some more. Those done with their matches came in periodically to grab a drink before returning to the contest room.
“There’s one kid. He’s gonna win,” one of the Albion boys told me. “He’s the best. He hasn’t been beaten.’
He was in awe.
“Look! That’s him!”
He and a few other boys backpedaled to allow the chess master a clear path to the refreshment table.
And this rather large, pasty-faced boy sauntered by, a look of grim determination on his face. He was intimidating and it turns out, he did win. Went undefeated.
Two boys from Albion were able to take medals, a third and a fourth-place honor. Pretty good for their first time. Mitchell won one, tied one and lost four.
“I stink at chess,” he told me.
“Yes, you do,” I said to him. I don’t coddle. “But you’ll get better.”
We left and ate lunch on the ride home. That’s where the food smells came from and non-stop boy banter that hasn’t changed for hundreds of years.
“Wanna trade? I got peanut butter and jelly. Whadda you have?”
“I got bologna.”
“Any cheese on it?”
“I think so.”
“Mayonnaise or mustard.”
“Whatever my mom put on it.”
“It does make a difference, you know.”
“I know.”
One of the boys separated the bread to see what kind of condiment mom had spread on the sandwich and a swap was made.
Mitchell traded for a Slim Jim and his friend Brett tried to ditch his tin-foil wrapped pizza, not telling anyone that it was “like four days old and gross.”
I didn’t swap anything, though I did try to give one of my apples away. No takers.
We arrived safely back in Albion (thanks, bus driver) and headed home.
Mr. Keller plans on taking another group to the next tournament in January.
I’ll remember to pack plenty of Slim Jims in case a good trade comes up.
And a few cans of air freshener.
(Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter for The Daily News. He can be reached at desmitmail@yahoo.com)