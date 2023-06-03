(I can’t remember when approval ratings for Congress were NOT at all-time lows. This, to remind us that nothing ever changes, is from 2012)
A new poll released this week tells me that the approval ratings for Congress are at an all-time low.
Just one in 10 Americans approve of the job Congress is doing.
That means, if I remember my statistics class from college, that if I ask 10 Americans what they think of Congress, only one will answer “I think they’re doing great.”
This poll was conducted by phone, with Gallup calling 1,102 adults in a four-day period.
I never received a call and I don’t believe in polls so I decided that I would conduct my own poll.
I hit the streets to find 10 Americans.
The first person I came upon certainly looked American. He was in his 20s and wore black shorts and black shoes and black socks and had a cellular phone tucked beneath his chin.
He was texting.
“Hey, do you approve of Congress?” I asked.
“Huh? Hold on.”
He continued to text and then promptly walked face-first into a light pole.
I’ll take that as a “no.”
“Hi. I’m conducting a poll,” I said to an attractive woman coming out of the post office. “Do you approve of Congress?”
“YOU PIG!”
I barely was able to duck her wild right hook.
“Not that kind of congress. Geesh.”
But she didn’t hear me because at this point I was running wildly down Main Street.
I’ll take that as a definite “no.”
Bars are always a good place to poll people. A few drinks always make people more talkative and more prone to share their political views with strangers.
I saddled up to the bar, ordered a tall cold one and looked around.
Three guys were in there. It was 10 in the morning.
One appeared to have been there since 10 the night before.
“Hey. Howsitgoing?”
“Unnnh.”
“What do you think about that Congress. Guys are a buncha dopes, aren’t they?”
“Unnhh.”
The next guy was a little more talkative.
“Them -%-Q*@*.”
That’s all he said.
I’ll take that as another “no.”
The third guy left before I could ask him the question.
This was harder than I thought.
I still needed to ask six more Americans if they approve of Congress.
Off I went.
An older gentleman was sitting on a sidewalk bench. He looked intelligent and sober.
“How are ya? I’m conducting a poll about Congress and ...”
“CONGRESS! The only good thing about Congress is Barber Conable. I vote for him every year. He’s the only one who knows what he’s doing. And damn that Roosevelt and his Deal. I’ll tellya ...”
I walked away. Another “no.”
Younger people seem to be in tune with politics.
I know the Gallup pollsters polled only adults but I needed answers.
“Excuse me,” I said to a group of young girls, about 13 or 14 years old. “I was wondering ...”
“CREEPO! CREEPO!”
All four of them whipped out their cellphones and I just pray that I was able to make it out of there in time before they got a good description of me.
So paranoid, these girls.
Being a scientific pollster, I put them all down as “no.”
So that was nine “no.” I had yet to find anyone who approved of Congress.
If my college statistics class taught me anything, the very next person should answer “I approve of Congress.”
That would mesh with the Gallup poll.
I had to find that person. Someone, somewhere had to approve of this Congress, the least productive Congress in history.
So off I went again, vowing to keep walking and keep asking until I ...
Awww. Never mind.
Who believes in statistics anyway?
(Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter whose column runs every Saturday. You can contact him at desmitmail@ yahoo.com.)