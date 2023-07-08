(I once proclaimed, quite famously, that we have nothing to fear but fear itself. And smoke from wild fires. And COVID. And climate change. And, well, everything. This is from 2014)
I used to look up at the sky in a vain attempt to see it.
The hole.
“I don’t see no stinkin’ hole,” I would say to myself before spritzing my thick, lustrous hair with Aqua Net.
That, of course, was when I had hair and when the world, mostly Americans, were “concerned” with protecting the ozone.
We were told there was a hole in the ozone, whatever that was, and that this hole would end up causing many problems.
Skin cancer. Mass starvation. Economic collapse. Herpes.
The ozone was our protector and if we continued to use hair spray we would all eventually die a horrible death.
So all these girls would come to school with tousled hair and I would have to hide my asthma inhaler from the ozone police.
Now, 35 years later, we are finally seeing the benefits of our vigilance.
Scientists this week announced that they found a “statistically significant and sustained increase in stratospheric ozone.”
Meaning the ozone layer, that thin layer of gas that protects us from solar radiation, is healing.
Mostly. Every fall a hole opens up over the extreme Southern Hemisphere.
But we don’t care too much about that.
So how did the ozone heal thyself?
We banned certain chemicals and products that deplete the ozone.
And global warming.
Yes, global warming, the bane of all existence, helped heal the ozone layer, also the bane of all existence.
Scientists tell me carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases cool the upper atmosphere, increasing the amount of ozone.
It’s a classic Catch 22, as I see it.
It’s also a classic case of fearmongering.
Yes, as much as we made fun of our great protector, the ozone layer, we also feared losing it.
It was drilled into our young, impressionable minds.
In the 1950s and early 1960s, children and adults feared nuclear holocaust and hid under desks.
Men and women donned uniforms and patrolled the night skies.
We built bomb shelters and stocked them with cream of corn.
All for nothing. We were never bombed. But, better safe than sorry.
In the 1970s we feared not global warming but global cooling.
Why?
Because of the armadillo, which retreated from Nebraska for warmer regions.
Really. That along with scientists proclaiming that our days are numbered.
“A group of scientists meeting under the auspices of The National Science Foundation have again come up with a warning that the world may be nearing the end of the present inter-glacial period and that the Arctic ice sheet has begun what may prove to be another relentless advance over North America and Europe,” The New York Times reported.
So our response was to buy lots of extra blankets and increase our production of greenhouses gases to warm the world.
Not really but that’s about what actually happened because now the ice sheets are melting and those “gloomy fellows” the Times called the scientists were proved wrong.
And our fears that another Ice Age was dawning were for naught.
So what should we fear?
Fear itself, is what I always say.
I, for one, am tired of being told what to be afraid of.
Global warming, terrorist attacks, thieves coming to steal my children, sexual predators lurking in every other house on the block, gangs of wilding teenagers, second-hand smoke, loud music, video games, AIDS, Ebola, chronic bronchitis, hogweed, purple loosestrife, feral hogs, Lyme disease.
I’m to the point where I just don’t care.
I fear nothing but the occasional sharp-tooth spider that dangles in my doorway at night, waiting to eat my face off.
Other than that, I am not worried at all about most things.
If it happens, it happens.
I certainly am not going to lose sleep over it.
No, I will do as I always do and douse my hair with Aqua Net so I wake up ready for the day, take a couple of shots on my inhaler and sleep like a baby in my comfortable cot in my underground bunker full of creamed corn.
