We could learn from the past but nonetheless we haven’t

Scott DeSmit

(Payton Gendron was sentenced this week. Another mass shooting at a college and a mall and a big shrug from the masses. Just another week in America. This is from 2012.)

“I do not really understand myself these days. I am supposed to be an average reasonable and intelligent young man. However, lately (I cannot recall when it started) I have been a victim of many unusual and irrational thoughts.”

