(Payton Gendron was sentenced this week. Another mass shooting at a college and a mall and a big shrug from the masses. Just another week in America. This is from 2012.)
“I do not really understand myself these days. I am supposed to be an average reasonable and intelligent young man. However, lately (I cannot recall when it started) I have been a victim of many unusual and irrational thoughts.”
Charles Whitman wrote that at 6:45 p.m. July 31, 1966.
Looking at a list of worst mass killings in U.S. history, his is the only name that I remember with any conviction.
That’s because almost my entire life up until the year I graduated from high school, Whitman was the one.
His name was in textbooks. His name was the one used whenever someone shot someone in a random shooting.
No one, though, could outdo Charles Whitman.
He was the king of mass killers.
From that clock tower at the University of Texas, Whitman fired round after round on unsuspecting students below.
When he was done, 16 were dead and 47 wounded.
That was Aug. 1, 1966, a day after he began typing what would later be called his suicide notes.
He began just after midnight Aug. 1.
“To whom it May Concern: I have just taken my mother’s life. I am very upset over having done it. However, I feel that if there is a heaven she is definitely there now ... I am truly sorry ... let there be no doubt in your mind that I loved this woman with all my heart.”
That was a handwritten note left beside her body.
He left his mother’s body and went to his own house, where he stabbed his wife three times in the heart as she slept.
“I imagine it appears that I brutally killed both of my loved ones. I was only trying to do a quick thorough job ... If my life insurance policy is valid please pay off my debts ... donate the rest anonymously to a mental health foundation. Maybe research can prevent further tragedies of this type.”
Whitman for the most part was quite normal.
He was an altar boy. A baseball player. He was one of the youngest, if not the youngest, person ever to receive an Eagle Scout Award. He liked to hunt and swim and scuba dive.
He attended University of Texas for mechanical engineering.
It was there that he dragged a deer he shot onto the college campus and then skinned it in the shower.
So he joined the Marines, was court-martialed for gambling and possessing a firearm on base and threatening another Marine. He served 30 days in the brig and 90 days of hard labor and was honorably discharged in 1964.
He re-enrolled in college, worked as a bill collector and bank teller, then at a railroad company and traffic surveyor for the highway department.
He volunteered as a Scoutmaster.
After killing his mother and wife Whitman went shopping for guns.
He bought a hunting rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, an M1 carbine, a Luger and a small .25-caliber pistol.
He entered the university’s main building just after 11:30 a.m. and took an elevator to the 27th floor of the tower.
He hit a receptionist with the butt of a rifle then shot her in the back of the head.
He barricaded a stairway, shot two teen boys as they peered through the barricade, along with their mother and aunt.
Whitman at 11:48 a.m. began firing from the tower to the ground below.
Four minutes later police were called.
Whitman shot and killed the first officer to arrive.
It was not until 1:24 p.m., nearly two hours after Whitman began firing, that he was shot dead by police.
What followed that first shot was mass panic.
This had never before happened in America.
What followed that last shot was stunned silence, then, an attempt to find out why.
There was no debate about gun control. No blaming television and video game violence.
No. What there was, was a calm, reasonable attempt to find out why Charles Whitman did what he did.
Whitman was dead and could not be asked.
Texas Governor John Connally commissioned a task force of neorosurgeons, psychiatrists, pathologists and psychologists.
“This massive, muscular youth seemed to be oozing with hostility,” a university psychiatrist who met with Whitman in March 1966, wrote. “That something seemed to be happening to him and that he didn’t seem to be himself. He readily admits having overwhelming periods of hostility with a very minimum of provocation. Repeated inquiries attempting to analyze his exact experiences were not too successful, with the exception of his vivid reference to ‘thinking about going up on the tower with a deer rifle and start shooting people.’”
It was Whitman’s only visit to the doctor.
What that doctor wrote could have been done after so many of the latter mass shootings in U.S. history.
The signs are always there.
We really can learn from the past but we haven’t.
Instead we look for something else. The availability of guns. Sex, drugs and violence. The media. Something. Anything other than what is right in front of our faces.
Charles Whitman. Jared Loughner. James Holmes. Wade Michael Page.
It will happen again. And again. And again and there is nothing we can do to stop it.
“I talked with a doctor once for about two hours and tried to convey to him my fears that I felt (some) overwhelming violent impulses,” said Whitman in his final note. “After one visit, I never saw the doctor again, and since then have been fighting my mental turmoil alone, and seemingly to no avail.”
