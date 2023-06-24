(It is officially 40 years since I graduated from Albion High School. I wish someone would have told me this then. This is from 2011)
Just once in my life I’d like to be invited to serve as a high school commencement speaker.
Of course, I would turn down the invitation because speaking in front of large audiences, or small ones for that matter, is like swallowing a spoonful of spider guts.
Still, it would be nice to be asked.
It won’t happen, though. School superintendents fear me because I would tell students the truth.
So I’m going to do it here, in this column, which is read by an estimated 98 percent of all high school seniors.
OK. Maybe not that many high school seniors read this. Probably none do because they apparently don’t teach students to read anymore but that’s another story.
Here then is my commencement speech. Feel free to plagiarize it should you be asked to be a commencement speaker.
“Good evening, graduates. Or good afternoon, depending on which school I am addressing.
I am here tonight/today to tell you the truth and offer some of my wisdom, which I have gathered in my ever-shrinking brain since I, like you, walked across that stage and accepted my diploma.
Actually, I’m trying to rid my brain of useless information but that, too, is another story.
You have for the last 13 years or so been wasting your time, biding your time, until this day.
My second son, Chad, graduated Friday night from Albion High School, as I did 28 years ago.
For the life of me, I can’t remember him ever stressing about homework.
He never had homework, far as I know.
Ask me what classes I took my senior year and for the life of me I can’t remember. I’m sure I took an English class. Other than that, nothing.
What I do remember is hanging out with my friends.
My junior year I quit school, missed all my finals and received a “Regents” scholarship.
Not that I’m advocating quitting school.
School was fun. For most of us.
But that nagging feeling in the back of your underdeveloped brains that told you This is a waste of time?
It was right.
How many times did you say “Why do I need to learn this stuff? I’ll never use it.”
It’s true! HA! They jerked your chain and for that, you should be angry. You could have spent that valuable time learning something useful, like how to change a lawn mower belt or the tires on your car.
So everyone stand up and give your teachers and administrators a big PHPHPHTPHHTH!
OK. Settle down, now.
Thank you.
Here then, are a few things you should know as you venture out into the world, things that your teachers did not tell you about.
College, much like high school, is a waste of time.
Four years. Eight semesters, seven of which are a filled with useless courses such as the study of rocks.
I took a rock course. Had to. It’s called an “elective” and you must fill your head with electives.
I elected to learn about rocks, which I did.
How did that help me?
It didn’t.
Why should someone who wants to be a doctor, lawyer or, God forbid, a newspaper writer, have to learn about rocks?
They shouldn’t. It’s all about money. Colleges need your money and will force you to pay for useless courses.
Instead, get a job. You want to be an architect? Work for one. Take night courses related to architecture.
We have had high school interns work for the paper that end up writing better than reporters with five years of college.
Learn a trade. We are in dire need of plumbers, electricians, carpenters. Don’t believe me? Just wait until you own a house.
That job you had at McDonald’s?
Keep it. I’ve known people who stayed at their high school job and now make three times as much as I do.
That is, if you care about money, which you shouldn’t.
Money is evil. Remember that.
I see I’m running out of time.
One last thing, don’t hang around your house too long. Move out. Move on. Your parents love you dearly but the quicker you leave, the quicker you will begin to actually learn things that are useful, like how to get rid of a sink full of dirty dishes. Plus it costs too much to feed you.
So venture out into that cruel world and see for yourself if your high school education has prepared you for what is to come.
Chances are, it hasn’t.
Even so, as you walk across that stage today or tonight or tomorrow, offer your teachers your gratitude.
It wasn’t their fault.
