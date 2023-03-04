They don’t call them “man’s best friend” for nothing.
Therapists, social workers and counselors have found numerous benefits of using dogs in their interactions with other individuals. Dogs invite people to lower their defenses so they open up more about the concerns they have.
This helps professionals address issues that may be hindering their clients making progress. Dogs love the attention, and this method doesn’t require any medication.
And now, more schools have adopted programs encouraging students to spend time with dogs. Dansville Central School is in the fourth year of its therapy dog program, which includes nine dogs.
The dogs have become the students’ best friends and Dansville school staff have enthusiastically embraced the positive outcomes of the therapy dog program that was recognized last month by the Genesee Valley School Board Association with an Excellence in Student Services Award.
The National Council for Mental Wellbeing says that with 1 in 6 United States youth age 6 to 17 years old experiencing a mental health disorder each year and suicide the second leading cause of death among people age 10 to 34, implementing a program to improve the mental well-being of children is critical and necessary.
Dansville has two therapy dogs in the primary school, two at Ellis B. Hyde Elementary School, and five in the high school. Additionally, there are several retired therapy dogs that have been through the district’s doors.
“The best part of my day is watching a student light up when they see a therapy dog in the hallway,” said Christina Gullen, a teacher at Ellis B. Hyde Elementary. “Our kids love these dogs and our dogs love them back. It’s exactly what our program is designed to do – to encourage a positive and nurturing school environment.”
Each dog goes through extensive training and the handlers also need to commit to an additional 250 hours of training on their own.
Funding is provided by The Dansville Foundation for Education, and the investment is evaluated annually.
“Therapy dogs are a huge asset in the educational setting. I’ve seen students who were physically unable to focus on their work be able to complete assignments with no difficulty when they had a dog sitting at their feet,” said Deb Fenton, a retired teacher and a certified dog trainer and a tester/observer for the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. “Dogs also calm students who come in upset and can’t articulate why. They hug or hold the dog and they immediately feel better. The connection between dogs and humans is very special.”
Two scholars for Georgia Southern University — Jerri J. Kropp, an associate professor for the School of Human Ecology; and Mikaela M. Shupp, academic adviser for the College of Business — prepared a paper in June 2017 titled “Review of the Research: Are Therapy Dogs in Classrooms Beneficial?” They found evidence that using therapy dogs helps students cope with problems.
“In our analysis, three categories of therapeutic benefit emerged: a) increased reading and language skills; b) social, emotional and humane gains; and c) improved gross motor skills. Numerous studies have found that literacy skills can be improved from reading to dogs and that children gain confidence in reading and report an increased love of reading (Fine 2015). Therapy dogs can also provide stability and comfort to children who are living in poverty or abusive homes. Caring for a classroom animal teaches responsibility, builds confidence and gives children a sense of pride and accomplishment,” they wrote. “Research over the past 30 years indicates that therapy dogs may offer physiological, emotional, social and physical support for children (Friesen, 2010). The use of therapy dogs with children is successful due to children’s natural tendency to open up to animals and the stress moderating effect of the calm and nonjudgmental presence of a therapy dog (Jalongo, Astorino & Bomboy, 2004). There has not only been an increase in the use of therapy dogs in classrooms in recent years, but the number of articles citing empirical research has greatly increased in the last 10 years.”
There are obviously concerns about introducing dogs into a school setting that must be addressed beforehand. Are there any students who are allergic to or afraid of dogs? Controlling for these factors is critical.
But the overall advantages are well known. It’s good that Dansville has moved in this direction, and we encourage others to follow suit.