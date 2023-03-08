Nothing shows community spirit quite like a post-season high school basketball game.
Many family members, classmates and friends made the trek last weekend to Blue Cross Arena in Rochester or Rush-Henrietta Central School to cheer on their teams in the Section V tournament.
The playoffs, of course, are “one and done.” Losing teams go home, and winning teams move on — until they don’t.
Of the 14 GLOW region teams that played last weekend, five won sectional titles and are continuing their seasons in search of a state title.
For many fans, moms, grandmas, dads, grandpas, sisters, brothers, cousins, aunts, and uncles, it is the last chance to see their favorite athletes play.
For the bottom-seed teams, it is a chance to look to the future and hope for a miracle. For the kids who spent the year on the bench, it can be a time to show that they could be running the floor next year.
Every game is spirited, and every game is played before a roaring crowd. Every game ends with high-fives, hung heads and a look to the future.
Scenes like what took place this past weekend are occurring throughout the GLOW region and across the state. Some teams are advancing in the playoffs while others have completed their runs.
Congratulations to all the coaches who work all season and year dedicated to their programs.
Shake the hand of every game official you know. It is not an easy job; without them, there would be no games.
In line for a slap on the back should be all the moms and dads who served late meals, gave rides and cheered on and cheered up their student-athletes.
Don’t forget the younger brothers and sisters. They likely lacked some attention during the season, but they also saw the benefit of hard work and determination their older brothers and sisters displayed on the court.
The student-athletes themselves who have balanced school and athletics, their teammates and their families, working hard and having fun deserve the highest-fives and the heartiest handshakes.
It’s also important to thank the school administrators who oversee their schools’ athletic programs. They keep an eye on the budgets that fund sports teams and hire the athletic staffs who operate them. To their credit, many administrators are the biggest cheerleaders their schools have for the student-athletes in their care — their leadership makes a huge difference for the success their teams enjoy.
And just as vital, teachers must not be ignored as we dispense gratitude for those who mentor student-athletes during their years in high school. They guide students through their classroom studies, helping them develop critical thinking skills that serve them well in other aspects of their lives. The students know that the teachers support them wholeheartedly, which allows them to concentrate on their athletic abilities when they need to.
In addition, school counselors and other staff members deserve thanks for all they do for student-athletes. Young people often confront difficult experiences, and these school personnel serve an essential role in helping them navigate their way through high school.
Just like those who play individual sports, a school community is a team. And this team benefits from the talents that each member contributes.
The playoffs bring communities together to show off their best and to admire their rivals. As the winter drags on, high school basketball brings sunshine and joy.