Most nonprofit groups and service organizations couldn’t survive without the dedicated people who donate their time to help them carry out their missions.
Volunteers are the backbone of good communities because they provide the labor and resources needed to get things done. They give so much of themselves by virtue of their love for their hometowns and their commitment to helping other people.
Heather French Henry, a fashion designer and former second lady of Kentucky, said of this brand of service: “Volunteering is the very core of being a human. No one has made it through life without someone else’s help.”
Helen H. Dyer, who was a biochemist and cancer researcher, observed this: “Volunteerism is the voice of the people put into action. These actions shape and mold the present into a future of which we can all be proud.”
Many volunteers are so good at what they do that it’s easy to overlook their contributions. They fill in the gaps for numerous organizations to ensure they operate as efficiently as possible. Volunteers often work behind the scenes and don’t seek attention for themselves; they just want to do what they can to see a group championing a beloved cause of theirs prosper.
But we need to acknowledge the people who donate their time day after day and what their volunteerism means. There is so much that wouldn’t get done without their talents and dedication.
So we’re pleased that a special time is set aside each year to recognize the value of volunteers. April is Globel Volunteer Month, and National Volunteer Week will begin Sunday and run through April 22.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 60.7 million Americans donated their time to an organization in 2021, contributing $122.9 billion in economic value. More than 124.7 million Americans helped their neighbors during the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Each year, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. issues a proclamation declaring a designated time as National Volunteer Week. Here is part of what he wrote in 2022:
“Over the past year, we have seen that the American spirit of service is alive and well. Every day, Americans are giving their love and labor to care for seniors, help communities rebuild after disasters, support veterans and military families, tackle climate change, guide and mentor our youth, serve and strengthen the democratic process, feed the hungry, and keep communities healthy and safe. Tens of millions of Americans collectively volunteer billions of hours of their time each year. This commitment to service represents the best of who we are as Americans. During National Volunteer Week, we recognize the contributions that our nation’s volunteers make every day and encourage all Americans to discover their path to making a difference. … People who volunteer develop new skills, build their personal and professional networks, forge a deeper connection with their communities and service organizations, and experience the joy of serving a larger cause. The opportunities to volunteer are seemingly limitless. Students gain real world experience, workers apply their skills to organizations that benefit from their experience and often develop new skills in the process, and older Americans improve their health and longevity. At every age and stage in life, volunteers experience the profound joy of giving back.”
We commend everyone in the GLOW region who gives their time and talents to further a cause close to their hearts. Please take a moment this coming week to acknowledge all those who serve as volunteers and reflect on how they help our communities thrive.
