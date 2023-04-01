It needs a tweak

Firefighters work at the scene of the March 24 blaze at the Firing Pin in Bergen. Multiple area departments responded to the emergency.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

Two federal grants offered to fire departments will expire in early fall if Congress fails to renew them, and one Capitol Hill leader wants his colleagues to act on them soon.

U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-New York, held a virtual news conference March 2 to discuss his concerns over the possible end of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program. Both of these grants will sunset Sept. 30 if they are not reauthorized beforehand.

