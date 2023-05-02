Today’s edition of The Daily News begins a new chapter in the 145-year history of this newspaper.
The Daily News has a new owner for the first time in 42 years. What isn’t changing in the unwavering commitment of the staff of The Daily News and its sibling publication, The Livingston County News, to continue to deliver high-quality journalism that is vital to residents of the GLOW region.
You will notice that the dimensions of the paper have changed -- it’s a little narrower, which makes it easier to hold as you read from page to page. You should also see significantly improved print quality.
The paper will be brighter and more colorful as the presses that will be printing our paper provide more greater use of color photography and more color advertising.
These upgrades will allow us to deliver a consistent and better looking paper. We know how important it is to readers to be able to recognize loved ones in photographs.
Other changes include the return of the business office to Batavia, allowing us to handle subscription and delivery questions locally. The office at 438 East Main St., Batavia, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
The staff of this newspaper has been through some ups and downs in the business, and the COVID-19 pandemic certainly presented its own unique challenges. We have adapted and we remain because of a commitment to the profession, the quality of the work and the communities we cover.
“We have a really great team here that is willing to do whatever is needed to put together out paper,” said Heather Zerillo, longtime art director of The Daily News, who on Monday assumed the new role of general manager.
“Everyone is dedicated and cares a lot about the work they do and the papers they put out,” Zerillo said in a story published Saturday announcing her promotion. “And they care about the community.”
It is community that is at the heart of the reporting of The Daily News and Livingston County News.
At a time when the mainstream media is attacked nationally, it is important to note that while we work in the media, we are not “the media.” We are community journalists reporting on the daily issues that affect our community and telling stories - the triumphant and sometimes heartbreaking - of the people who call the GLOW region home. We celebrate together. And we mourn together.
You will find our reporters at meetings and community events. You may also encounter them picking up milk at the local grocery store.
The staff of The Daily News and Livingston County News brings with it a mix of experiences. Some are natives to the area. Others moved to the GLOW region decades ago and chose to stay and raise families here as they found much to like about the people and places in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans or Wyoming counties.
The Daily News itself has a long history reporting on the events of the region. The newspaper was founded in 1878 by Malcolm D. Mix, his brother Samuel Mix, and W.H. Brandish. The first edition was four pages long.
Gerrit S. Griswold and Andrew J. McWain purchased The Daily News in 1881 for $2,750. McWain served as editor, and Griswold, a prominent member of the community and charter member of The Associated Press, served as publisher until 1938.
Johnson Newspaper Corp. acquired the Daily News in 1981, and in 1989 founded The Livingston County News which this week celebrates its 35th birthday.
Our new owners, Sample News Group, officially took ownership of the newspapers on May 1.
Sample News Group is a privately held publishing company based in Huntingdon, Pa., with 17 daily newspapers and more than 35 weeklies and specialty magazines. The company owns and operates 30 local websites and six centralized production facilities, in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, and New Hampshire.
Sample’s newspapers serve suburban and rural communities.
As The Daily News begins this new chapter, we look forward to delivering local journalism by people who live and report within the communities our papers serve.
