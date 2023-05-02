New owner, same commitment

Today’s edition of The Daily News begins a new chapter in the 145-year history of this newspaper.

The Daily News has a new owner for the first time in 42 years. What isn’t changing in the unwavering commitment of the staff of The Daily News and its sibling publication, The Livingston County News, to continue to deliver high-quality journalism that is vital to residents of the GLOW region.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1