U.S. society has seen its fair share of challenges over the past few years.
The novel coronavirus pandemic harmed numerous individuals and, along with it, the economy. We’re still reeling from its effects.
Following the pandemic, we had to deal with inflation. This gobbled up more of people’s income as wages failed to keep pace, in many instances.
Partisan divisions are worse now than they’ve been in decades. The new American pastime is spotting all the ways that political rivals are “destroying the nation” — and then ranting incessantly about them on social media.
The costs of both health care and education continue to rise. No one seems to understand how to help brings these expenses down.
Workers have borne the brunt of these problems. They’ve had to adjust to every situation and keep the country moving forward.
Doing so has not been easy by any stretch of the imagination. It’s a credit to the determination and resiliency of workers today that the economy has remained as strong as it is.
Fortunately, we can breathe a sigh of relief that inflation has eased up a bit over the past few months. This improves the buying power of workers, who can now save more of their income.
Times have always been tough for many workers. Balancing the demands of a job with the responsibilities of a personal life is incredibly difficult.
Each year, Labor Day offers us an opportunity to celebrate the numerous qualities of American workers. It gives us one last long weekend before the end of summer. It’s also a time to reflect on how things are going for workers and where improvements can be made.
New York City hosted the first Labor Day celebration on Sept. 5, 1882. By 1894, more than 20 states had adopted it as a holiday. President Grover Cleveland signed a law that year naming it as a national holiday.
As challenging as our workplace conditions may be, they’re much better than they were for people in previous eras. Labor Day honors all those who made their voices heard on issues of critical importance to people just trying to make a living.
“Labor Day celebrates the women and men who campaigned tirelessly for workers’ rights in the labor movement of the late 19th century. Their hard-fought wins are the reason for many of the rights we enjoy and take for granted today, such as a 40-hour work week, safe work conditions, paid time off and sick leave,” according to an article published Aug. 24 by Tierney McAfee on the website ThePioneerWoman.com. “Those workers saw that there could be no freedom and liberty in this country without economic freedom for the working class. The holiday honors the source of this nation’s strength — American workers, unions, and labor leaders. No matter how you decide to celebrate Labor Day 2023, take some time to reflect and pay tribute to all the laborers, past and present, who helped build America and make it the country it is today.”
If you’re a worker, pat yourself on the back for a job well done. And offer a word of thanks to all those who must labor on Labor Day including health care and utility workers, first-responders, restaurant staffers and hospitality employees. They provide the services that makes this holiday so enjoyable for the rest of us.