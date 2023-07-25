Corn and soybeans are essential components to a dairy cow’s diet and New York farmers have only one shot each year to grow a crop of corn or soybeans.
Yet waiting under the soil are insects like the seed corn maggot that love to gobble up seedlings before they emerge. Coating minute amounts of neonic pesticides on corn and soybean seeds is a proven practice to keep the maggots away and assure a successful crop — but legislation passed this year would take this tool out of New York farmers’ toolbox.
The Birds and Bees Protection Act, which has passed the Legislature but has not been signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, will increase the cost of food. The Times Union’s endorsement of the bill reflects a widespread misunderstanding of its potential effects.
Advocates for the bill have touted a Cornell University report that found neonicotinoid seed treatments would have “no overall net income benefit” for New York farmers. This assessment is based on averages in the cited research materials, not individual farm risk assessments. A catastrophic loss on one farm means everything to that farm business, yet statistically it gets lost in the shuffle when averaged over all farms.
My farm must assess the following items when deciding to use treated seeds. I cannot average these elements and expect to have sufficient feed for my herd.
n Relative seed corn maggot threat level in each of my fields
n Date of planting and field soil temperatures
n Growing degree days required for a viable crop.
n Market price of feed (corn grain, corn silage, soybean meal) to replace potential loss of crops.
Other Cornell research found that neonic-treated seeds are the best practice for fighting seed corn maggot in New York. Based on his New York research, Entomologist Professor Elson Shields concludes that seed treatments are an important risk management tool.
This state bill purports to save pollinators. But treating seeds is environmentally superior to other pest control practices such as aggressive tillage to destroy maggot habitat, which requires fossil fuels and releases carbon to the atmosphere. Further, pollinator experts have identified other issues impacting pollinators, such as bee parasites, malnutrition, declining habitat, and diseases, that are far more significant than judicious pesticide use.
The solution to saving the birds and bees lies within the farming community. We use best management practices to minimize the pollinator/pesticide interface, and much more can be done on this front. For example, the best management practices within the State’s Pollinator Protection Plan could be mandated for farmers who choose to use insecticide treated seeds. In fact, legislation (S.7315) has been introduced establishing this concept. Another approach could require a “pest pressure risk assessment” prior to planting treated seeds.
Gov. Kathy Hochul should know that the price of signing this bill will be a smaller New York agriculture industry and higher food prices — all without meaningfully helping the environment.
As a mother, grandmother and farmer, I am focused on serving my family safe, nutritious, locally produced food. Seed treatments will assure me and my fellow New Yorkers that nutritious foods can be affordable and grown in New York.
Rochelle Stein is the CEO of Stein Farms, LLC and the chair of the Genesee County Legislature, representing the town of Le Roy.