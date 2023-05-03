I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since my oldest daughter, Cassie, and I were in a car accident.
Seems like yesterday.
It was May 3, 2003. Cassie was 6 years old and was taking dance lessons at Center Stage Dance Company. It was the night of her dress rehearsal. She was so excited to be all dolled up. She had makeup on, complete with mascara and glitter. She couldn’t stop staring at herself in the mirror.
I was frantically running around, making sure everyone was set at home, and going through the list of items we needed, praying I didn’t forget anything.
I was so worried about being late.
Cassie hopped into the front passenger’s seat, buckled herself in, and tried to take advantage of my state of mind.
When I finally got behind the wheel, I specifically remember our conversation.
“Um, no! You need to be in the backseat.”
“Come on Mom,” Cassie said as she was staring at herself in the visor mirror, “just let me stay here. I’ll run the radio. PUHLEEEASE!!!”
It’s crazy how quickly your life can change in the blink of an eye.
It’s crazy how you remember the little things, and how you wish some of it you could forget.
I remember traffic being stop-and-go.
I remember staring out the window at the tractor in the field.
I remember looking up and seeing the car in front of me stopped.
I remember bracing myself for the impact.
I remember screaming out Cassie’s name, and seeing her turn her head towards me in my peripheral vision.
I remember specifically thinking, “Great! Now we’re gonna be late!”
I wish I could forget the vision of Cassie slumped over on the seat next to me with blood coming out of her nose, ears, and mouth.
I wish I could forget the smoke coming from the front of my car.
I wish I could forget them lifting her lifeless body out of my van. Cutting the seatbelt to free her.
I wish I could forget being strapped to a board, riding in the back of an ambulance, not being able to see anything that was going on around me.
I wish I could forget the sound of the voice coming over the EMT’s walkie talkie, “Mercy Flight has landed.”
I remember the tears streaming down my face as I asked “That’s for my daughter, isn’t it?”
I remember the look of pity on the EMT’s face as he told me to relax.
I wish I could forget the phone call to her Dad explaining what had happened. Cassie suffered a traumatic brain injury and was placed in a drug-induced coma.
I wish I could forget watching my child lying on a hospital bed in PICU; thrashing her body when they tried to take her off the sedatives. She was tied to the bed because she kept ripping out her catheter.
“If only” started to consume my every thought, and the sound was deafening.
I remember the month stay at Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.
I remember watching Cassie learn to walk and talk all over again. She had also suffered palsy on the right side of her body, like stroke victims experience.
I remember the long, brutal special education meetings at the school district to get Cassie the services she needed. I wish I could forget those.
I remember the painful years of bullying she took from kids at school.
And I remember all the neurologists, therapists, doctors, administrators, teachers, tutors, and judgmental onlookers.
I’ll never forget how determined Cassie was to go to college. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from UB with dual majors in Business Administration and Data Analytics
I’ll never forget how well she advocated for herself. She has a fancy job at Butler/Till Marketing Agency in Rochester.
I’ll never forget her resiliency to all the challenges she’s had to face; physically, mentally, academically, and socially. She’s the lead singer in a band called “Echo 23,” complete with groupies.
I’ll never forget how brave she was; how brave she still is.
It’s crazy how when you’re in the thick of things, you feel like the hard times are never going to end.
But here we are, 20 years later.
(Pam Sivret is formerly of Batavia. She now lives in Rochester, where she is an administrator and teacher at Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School.)