I am extremely humbled that on June 7, I will have the privilege as the “archdeacon” to present to the parishioners of Divine Mercy Polish National Catholic Parish, Deacon Erick Flores, to be ordained as a Catholic priest and new pastor of their church.
The illusion of happiness in Las Vegas is the invitation to come and win the jackpot that could change your life. In reality, the real crisis for local residents is that their water supplies may soon run dry.
Despite the record snowfalls and floods in California, their reservoirs are at record low levels and the residents and visitors will thirst for water.
Jesus spoke a lot about water and he used water images. People lived in a desert and the people understood how difficult it was to get water.
People could not just walk into a store and buy a bottle of water. The reality was that water in the time of Jesus was extremely scarce.
It was difficult to come by. They had to dig wells and they had to go to these wells wherever they were.
They probably had to go to the center of their village where the wells were located and they had to draw out the water and most likely wait in line for other people to draw out their water. Jesus is using this image because it is something they have to think about every day.
We all have thirst and we all have hunger.
The bushman of Kalahari desert in South Africa talk about two kinds of hunger. There is a great hunger and a little hunger.
The little hunger yearns for food, clothing, and shelter and the greatest hunger of all is the hunger for meaning.
I think hunger and thirst can be used interchangeably because the people of our time are hungry for meaning, we are thirsty for meaning.
There’s only one thing that makes human beings profoundly bitter and that is a life without meaning. And that’s what’s our culture is doing, thrusting a life without meaning, chasing the illusion that happiness is winning a slot jackpot, or a roulette table, or a bet on a sports game — a life without meaning.
There’s nothing wrong searching for happiness but far more comfort to the soul is something greater than happiness or unhappiness and that is meaning because meaning transfigures all. Once you realize what you are doing has meaning for you, it is irrelevant if it makes you happy or unhappy, for you are content.
Deacon Erick’s vocation to the priesthood will give his life meaning bringing the good news of Jesus to people who have felt abandoned, broken, discriminated and empty. His meaning will be to bring his people comfort in their pain, hope in times of trail, and love in moments of despair.
Father Erick will preach: “On the last and greatest day of the feast, Jesus stood up and exclaimed, “Let anyone who thirsts come to me and drink. He who believes in me as the Scripture has said, out of his heart shall flow rivers of living waters.” Now this is what Jesus said about the spirit which those who believed in him were to receive.
So that you have enough water otherwise you will die and the people you love will die this incredible, scarce resource is abundantly available in Jesus.
We are all desperately thirsting for something. Do you know what it is?
And who or what or where do you imagine will satisfy this thirst?
Jesus is saying if anyone is thirsty, let them come to me and drink. Whatever your thirst is, you likely know it or if you don’t know, take time and go away in silence and reflect what it is for you.
Pray to God: “I am thirsty, please satisfy my thirst.”
That’s the invitation Father Erick will bring to all his people in his parish and visitors from around the world. Yes, people from around the world will come to Divine Mercy to satisfy their thirst, to satisfy their hunger.
Lord, I pray for all my Sonshine Friends, and especially Deacon Erick as he prepares to be anointed with your spirit to bring the good news, comfort, mercy and meaning to all your people to satisfy their thirst and satisfy their hunger.
Fr. Matthew Kawiak of Bethany is author of a national priest blog entitled “Today’s Sonshine” that started in 2000. Check https://fathermatt.blogspot.com for more.