Students thrive at health career exploration

Mark Gutman/Daily News Geneseo student Amaris Chisom a junior, tries chest compressions to an infant dummy during the GLOW With Your Hands Health Care exploration event.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

Volunteers from across the GLOW Region recently conducted another successful hands-on career exploration workforce development program for local students, demonstrating that we have the foundation for providing the next generation of the healthcare workforce.

Our first GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare event welcomed 575 students from 29 school districts across Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming counties along with 225 representatives from more than 50 agencies and employers guiding students about careers and pathways in the healthcare sector.

